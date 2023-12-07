Festival of Lights Begins Tonight

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Festival of Lights

Chabad of Central Oregon invite all to join the annual Menorah Lighting in the Old Mill District TONIGHT at 4:30pm. Festivities to celebrate the first night of Chanukah include music, hot drinks, food and friendship. Everyone is welcome, regardless of affiliation, level of knowledge or observance.

Learn More

A Pour for More

Va Piano Vineyards Wine & Champagne Bar is offering 50% off wine throughout the month of December to anyone who donates $100! The contributions will directly support their two favorite local organizations KIDS Center and Street Dog Hero.

Learn More

Season of Thanks

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery celebrate the Season of Thanks by contributing a portion of purchases – orginal art, ceramic tiles, holiday ornaments — to their two favorite natural resource nonprofits, The Deschutes Land Trust and The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council!

Learn More

Gifting Made Easy

Pastini’s holiday gift card deal is back. From now until December 31, purchase $100 in Pastini gift cards and get a $25 voucher free to use in 2024 – a spectacular stocking stuffer for the pasta lover in your life! When you purchase in person, you can pick up a bottle of wine for half off the list price and pair it with one of their festive gift card holders for a complete gift.

Learn More

A Christmas Carol

Central Oregon Mastersingers present a modernized musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol woven with fresh takes on traditional carols at their annual holiday concert December 9 and 10 at the Tower Theatre.

Learn More

oldmilldistrict.com