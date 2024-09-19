Festival of Trees 2024: Supporting Hospice Services in Central Oregon

Hospice of Redmond is proud to present the 41st Festival of Trees, which will be held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in December. This beloved Central Oregon tradition will feature approximately 35 exquisitely decorated trees and has been recognized by Central Oregonians as the Best Nonprofit Event of 2024 in Source Magazine’s Best Of Awards. The one-day event will take place on December 7, 2024, and all proceeds will support hospice services for Central Oregon residents.

Executive Director of Hospice of Redmond, Jane McGuire, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Festival of Trees has become a cherished event for many long-time attendees. Being recognized as the Best Nonprofit Event in Redmond makes it extra special. Our community of volunteers and sponsors play a vital role in making this event possible, and we are excited to kick off the holiday season together through this grand event.” Jane added that they are currently looking for sponsors and are accepting applications for tree decorators through the end of October.

Festival of Trees is an annual fundraising event benefiting Hospice of Redmond. Funds raised through the one-day event are instrumental in providing hospice services for terminally ill individuals and their families who may not be covered by Medicare or private insurance. These impactful services include bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for those with life-limiting illnesses, Pet Peace of Mind, and Camp Sunrise — an annual grief camp for children throughout Central Oregon.

Festival of Trees starts with a free, family-friendly tree-viewing event on December 7 from 11am-2pm. Santa will be on hand with delicious cookies to help kick off the holiday season for our youngest community members. As the sun sets, the event changes to a ticketed, semi-formal Gala, which begins at 5pm. Attendees will enjoy a delicious catered dinner by Core Catering and live music by Reno and Cindy amid beautifully adorned trees and twinkling lights. Following dinner, a lively and engaging auction will commence. This year, there will also be a special presentation to honor the significance of Pearl Harbor Day, which occurred on the same date 83 years ago, December 7.

Andrea Springer, Hospice of Redmond Board President, emphasized the community’s role in supporting a cause close to many hearts, “Festival of Trees brings our community together in a joyous event that not only kicks off the holiday season but also provides critical support for hospice services in Central Oregon.”

For further information about Festival of Trees 2024, please contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org. Visit hospiceofredmond.org to purchase Gala and raffle tickets and to learn about sponsorship, tree decorating, and volunteer opportunities. Interested sponsors and tree decorators can apply through October 31, 2024.

Hospice of Redmond is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, transition programs, and community support.

hospiceofredmond.org