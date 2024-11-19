Festival of Trees: Celebrating Redmond’s Best Nonprofit Event

(Photo courtesy of Hospice of Redmond)

One of the most celebrated annual events is coming to Central Oregon next month. The Festival of Trees, now celebrating its 41st anniversary, has become a long-standing tradition for many—one that commences the start of the holiday season. Yet it is the purpose of the event that keeps tree decorators, sponsors, volunteers, and loyal attendees coming back year after year.

The Festival of Trees is a special event in Central Oregon. Thirty or so trees are adorned with shimmering lights and one-of-a-kind decorations, and each tree package is sold to the highest bidder. The proceeds from the live tree auction 100% benefit Hospice of Redmond’s mission to deliver various hospice and bereavement services to Central Oregonians in need. And it is that mission that tugs at the hearts of many—a mission to give unconditionally to anyone who needs the services they can provide.

Melanie Kowalewski, Festival of Trees Decorator

Melanie Kowalewski has been a tree decorator and loyal Festival of Trees attendee for nine years. A self-professed holiday decorating junkie, she first heard of the event at a Redmond Chamber Coffee Clatter and knew she wanted to get involved. Little did she know that being a part of the event would have such profound meaning in her life.

“My mom and I decorated our very first tree using a variety of handmade, hand-me-down, and thrifted decorations,” said Melanie. “On tree decorating day, I spent some time with a wonderful human named Spencer, who worked at Opportunity Foundation, where I purchased some of the items to be used on my tree. That evening, I learned that Spencer had been killed by a car just hours after we last spoke. My mom and I dedicated our tree to Spencer.”

The following year, Melanie’s parents were killed by a drunk driver. She and her daughter decorated their tree in memorial to them. Melanie continues the tradition of decorating and donating a tree every year because it means so much to her.

“Mom is super close to me when I do these, so it has become a passion of mine,” said Melanie.

As most can attest, the loss of not just one but both parents can be devastating. Knowing how critical it was to be together as a family, Melanie’s brother, Matt, and his partner, Bill, moved from Texas to Redmond in 2018.

Matt Kowalewski, Festival of Trees Decorator

Matt Kowalewski has been a professional holiday decorator for years. Before his move, his eye for detail and decorating skills had him transforming some of the most wealthy Dallas homes into a holiday wonderland. Now, Central Oregonians and other Festival attendees try to outbid each other to get one of his coveted Festival of Trees trees.

For years, Matt and his partner Bill donated and decorated trees worthy of a magazine cover. That is, until last year, when Bill, who had been on hospice for five years, took a turn for the worse, leaving a vacant spot at Festival of Trees. But that didn’t stop people from bidding for the tree that wasn’t there. Filling the Fund-a-need category, bidders raised $21,200 in the space where Matt’s tree would have been. This year, Matt intends to decorate a tree (maybe even two) like no other to replace his not having one last year. Are you as intrigued as we are about what his tree will look like? Come to the event to find out!

hospiceofredmond.ejoinme.org/FestivalofTrees2024