Festival of Trees Tickets are on Sale for ClearPath Healthcare’s 43rd Annual Event

(Graphic courtesy of ClearPath Healthcare)

ClearPath Healthcare, formerly known as Hospice of Redmond, announced Sunday that evening tickets are on sale for the 43rd annual Festival of Trees. Central Oregon’s longtime holiday tradition and the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year was also named Best Nonprofit Event in Redmond in the 2026 Best of Central Oregon awards. ClearPath Healthcare was also named Best Nonprofit in Redmond.

Festival of Trees will be held Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in the HiLine Homes Hall, where decorated trees, each designed and donated by a local business, family, or community group, fill the space. Each tree package will be on display and auctioned to benefit the many people ClearPath Healthcare serves.

The day begins with a free Family Fun Tree Preview from 10am to 1pm. Families can walk through the trees, visit with Santa, enjoy cookies, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. The full Kids Corner crafts area returns this year after two years at a much smaller scale, sponsored by Boulden Rogen Early Childhood Academy, and no ticket is needed for the daytime preview.

The evening event begins at 5pm with dinner prepared by Core Catering and a live tree auction featuring 33 decorated trees, with the gifts they include awarded to the highest bidders. Central Oregon Daily is the premier sponsor for the event. Formal attire is encouraged, and please come as you are comfortable. Everyone is welcome.

This year’s Festival of Trees also features a Golden Ticket. One hundred golden necklaces will be available for $100 each, and one winner will take home a full tree package. You can either buy your golden ticket when you purchase your entry ticket online, or, if not sold out, on-site at the event.

“We are extremely grateful to be part of Festival of Trees every year, but this year it really hits home,” said Matt McDonald, General Manager for Central Oregon Daily News. “Last year, my own family used the services of a hospice organization on the Oregon coast. The comfort, care, and support made a tremendous difference during a time of loss. Festival of Trees reminds me of how many families rely on this vital service during life’s hardest moments.”

Festival of Trees raised more than $223,000 in 2025. One hundred percent of the funds raised during the event stay in Central Oregon and support services such as hospice care, bereavement and grief support, the Transitions program, and Camp Sunrise, the free grief camp for children and teens, so that neighbors across Central Oregon can count on ClearPath when they need it most.

“As we celebrate our 43rd annual Festival of Trees, I’m deeply grateful to our community who continues to stand alongside us. Their generosity and confidence in our work make it possible to care for local family, friends, and neighbors. We could not do this without them, and we are honored to have their continued support,” said Jane McGuire, Executive Director of ClearPath Healthcare.

Tickets are available for purchase at clearpathhealthcare.org/festival-of-trees