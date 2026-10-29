Festive Turkey Trot a Running Tradition at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Running for its 27th year, the Central Oregon Community College 5K Turkey Trot is set for Saturday, November 14, at 10:30am on the college’s Bend campus. The fun run/walk, preceded by the Toddler Trot at 10am, is a fundraiser for COCC Foundation scholarships. Register at cocc.edu/sports.

Free to COCC students and staff, the race event is $20 for other community members. All proceeds to benefit Foundation scholarships. Check-in begins at 9:45am. The fee includes a t-shirt and breakfast foods. A race clock will be placed at the starting line so participants can track their finish time.

The free Toddler Trot — now in its fifth year — starts at 10am and involves two race categories that cross the full length of the athletic field: ages three years and younger and five years and younger (no online registration required but participants should plan to arrive at 9:30am).

For more information, contact the COCC sports and recreation department at 541-383-7794 or sports@cocc.edu.

Register at cocc.edu/sports