Fiber Market Day April 29

The High Desert Wool Growers are ramping up for their 25th annual Fiber Market Day Saturday April 29. Come out to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 9am to 4pm and touch a bit of history.

Wool is indeed a part of history, even after decades of development synthetic fibers don’t hold a candle to the natural wool that has been a part of the human heritage for thousands of years.

Are you environmentally conscious? Most sheepherders are. There are several environmental advantages of wool — for one thing, when wool decomposes, it’s good compost. When synthetic fiber decomposes, it’s pollution.

Come out and meet Lynne Roy, and other members of High Desert Wool Growers, hear about their plans to grow the organization and increase the value of becoming a member. Share your thoughts, they’d like to hear them.

Michael Estes, a local sheep shearer, will be putting on shearing demonstrations and providing tips on producing clean fleece to maximize your harvest.

If you have ever had a dream of creating a side hustle that will help you and your family be more self-sufficient there are several opportunities in the boutique wool industry, from raising your own sheep to spinning your own yarn, to building your own brands, from hats to rugs to tapestries. Wool is superior to synthetic fiber and it’s much better for the environment. Come see for yourself.

highdesertwoolgrowers.com