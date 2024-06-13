Fifth Annual Friends of the Luau Event Benefiting Partners In Care & Hospice of Redmond Services is Coming to Central Oregon

The fifth annual Friends of the Luau fundraising event is coming back to Central Oregon to support nonprofit hospice services throughout the region. The event will be held on June 22 from 12-5pm at Rockridge Park in Bend.

Friends of the Luau, an event open to the Central Oregon community, honors Laurel Richter, who passed over 20 years ago. Hosted by the Richter family and friends, the event’s goal is to support Central Oregonians facing a life-limiting illness while continuing to honor the memory of Laurel.

“This event holds special meaning in the hearts of those that knew Laurel. In her memory, we honor those that are in the battle with life-threatening illnesses and are trying to lessen the ill effects that they create,” said Gary Richter, co-founder of Friends of the Luau and Laurel’s Legacy. “Our efforts to bring Laurel’s story from Boise, Idaho to Central Oregon and help our wonderful partner organizations along the way have been truly gratifying.”

Each year the Richter family and friends generously donate the proceeds of their Central Oregon event to Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond. Both Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond are nonprofit organizations supporting individuals across Central Oregon needing care for a serious or terminal illness.

“We are so thankful that the Richter family supports local, community-based nonprofits in Central Oregon,” said Jane McGuire, executive director at Hospice of Redmond. “They help Hospice of Redmond offer special programs to Central Oregonians at no cost, such as our grief camp for children, Camp Sunrise, or our Transitions program for people struggling with their life-limiting illness. The dollars raised at Friends of the Luau go right back to our local patients, clients, and their family members, which is amazing.”

“We appreciate the Richter family and friends for hosting this event now for the fifth year in Central Oregon,” said Lisa Hurley, Partners In Care business development director. “Everyone comes together to support organizations with roots here, and both Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond have been serving Central Oregon with end-of-life care for over 40 years. This event makes a real difference to two nonprofits who support our neighbors across the community.”

The event held at Rockridge Park in Bend is full of fun, festivities, live entertainment, and a tri-tip dinner. The event is free to attend, but a suggested donation of $35 goes to the overall fundraiser, which includes a tri-tip dinner, hosted beer and wine, raffle, live auction, and live music. Join us for an afternoon of community togetherness, carrying on the spirit of Laurel’s first backyard luau in 2001.

“We hope the community joins us in the fun and support of such a wonderful event for two impactful organizations!” said Richter.

To learn more or donate, visit friendsoftheluau.org

Event details:

June 22, 2024, 12-5pm

Rockridge Park: 20885 Egypt Dr., Bend, OR 97701

Includes Tri-tip Dinner, Hosted Beer & Wine, Raffle, Live Auction, Live Music

Suggested donations: $35 per adult

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square-mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the largest and leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 150 volunteers. Six integrated service lines include Hospice care provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Hospice House inpatient facility; Home Health provided in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981. Hospice of Redmond has touched the lives of thousands of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement support, a robust Transitions program, and community support. Hospice of Redmond serves Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties including Redmond, Bend, Tumalo, Sisters, Powell Butte, Prineville, Terrebonne, Crooked River Ranch, Madras and the surrounding areas.