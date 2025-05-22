Fifth Annual West Ridge Charity Golf Tournament Tees Up Support for Local Youth

(Photo by Matt Aylward on Unsplash)

It’s time to grab your clubs and gather your team. The West Ridge Charity Golf Tournament returns Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville. Now in its fifth year, this much-anticipated event brings the community together to support two organizations dedicated to youth across Central Oregon: Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend and Friends of the Children Central Oregon.

Hosted by the West Ridge Men’s Golf Club, the tournament is all about combining fun with purpose. Golfers will enjoy a two-net team format across 18 holes, exciting contests and prizes, and a silent auction featuring rounds of golf and other great items. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just out for a good time, the impact of the day reaches far beyond the course.

“We’re grateful to be back for our fifth year as a charity partner,” said Alice Ivie, Vice President of Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. “It’s always a fun day, and it means even more when we get to do it alongside our friends at Friends of the Children Central Oregon. Together, we’re creating more chances for local youth to feel seen, supported, and inspired.”

Friends of the Children Central Oregon also returns as a charity partner. Rachel Cardwell, Executive Director of Friends of the Children Central Oregon, shared, “I continue to be grateful for the many ways our community shows up for our kids. The West Ridge Tournament is a shining example of how simple it is to show our youth that we all care deeply about them.”

Roy Altman, tournament organizer and member of the West Ridge Men’s Golf Club, is excited to welcome new and returning players. “We started this tournament to give back to kids in our region, and every year it keeps growing. It’s a great way to connect, have fun, and invest in something that really matters.”

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Location: Meadow Lakes Golf Course, Prineville

Time: Registration begins at 7:00 AM, shotgun start at 9:00 AM

Format: 18-hole two-net team play

Extras: Silent auction, contests, and prizes

Hole Sponsorships: Starting at $125

To register, contact Al White at alan.white13@gmail.com or Roy Altman at raltman@bendbroadband.com. Checks can be mailed to WRMG Charity at PO Box 936, Redmond, OR 97756, or paid at the event by cash or check. Individual players are welcome and will be matched with a team.

A great day of golf. An even better reason to play.

About West Ridge Men’s Golf Club (WRMG):

West Ridge Men’s Golf Club is a traveling golf group based in Central Oregon, recognized by the Oregon Golf Association. The club plays at various courses throughout the region, fostering camaraderie and community engagement through the sport of golf. WRMG is dedicated to supporting local causes and has been instrumental in organizing charity events that benefit youth and families in the area.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend provides youth opportunities for growth that inspire and empower them to reach their full potential in the classroom, at home, and in the community. With afterschool and summer programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles, the Club serves hundreds of youth and families each year.

About Friends of the Children Central Oregon:

Friends of the Children Central Oregon provides long-term, professional mentoring to youth who face the greatest challenges. Each child is paired with a paid, full-time mentor from kindergarten through graduation. The program is built on a foundation of trust, consistency, and hope for brighter futures.