Film Submissions, Fresh New Movies at Tin Pan, the Alumni Library & More

Early Bird Film Submissions Still Open

What are you waiting for? The early bird submission deadline is February 11. Make your future self proud, and submit your film now.

Recipients of the festival’s qualifying awards will be eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film / Live Action Short Film category of the Academy Awards without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules.

BendFilm celebrates independent films and the risky, passionate, tough and talented people who make them. The 2020 festival screened 120 feature documentaries and short films, with 50 percent of features and 42 percent of shorts directed by women. The 19th Annual Festival runs from October 6-9 in person, and from October 10- 23 virtually.

Submit here: bendfilm.org/film-submissions

Artist Resiliency Program: Applications Now Open

The application for the Artist Resilience Program is now live! A second round of relief funding, offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. The partnership, which began with 2020’s Artist Relief Program, invests another $1.5 million in support for artists’ recovery from the pandemic.

The Artist Resilience Program provides relief funding to Oregon artists who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic due to loss of income, loss of opportunity or other unanticipated impacts to their artistic practice. Funding is intended to help sustain the artistic practice of professional artists.

Apply here: oregonartscommission.org/grants/artist-resilience-program

BendFilm Alumni Library

Support filmmakers from the comfort of your own home with our Alumni Library We virtually host 78 films, dating as far back as 2009. With 57 short films and 21 features, there is something for everyone! Featured filmmakers get a percentage of the money generated by audience and views. The Alumni Library is a perfect way to continue to support independent filmmakers and their work, in these particularly hard times. Viewing is free for BendFilm members, or $5 for features and $2 for shorts.

Watch here: watch.eventive.org/bendfilmnow

Janus Night: Night and Fog & Au Revior Les Enfants Double Feature

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the current Janus Film Series at Tin Pan is a special double-feature presentation of Alain Resnais’ seminal short documentary Night and Fog (1956) followed by Louis Malle’s feature film Au Revoir les Enfants (1987).

In Night and Fog, Filmmaker Alain Resnais documents the atrocities behind the walls of Hitler’s concentration camps.

Au Revoir les Enfants tells a heartbreaking story of friendship and devastating loss concerning two boys living in Nazi-occupied France. At a provincial Catholic boarding school, the precocious youths enjoy true camaraderie — until a secret is revealed. Based on events from writer-director Malle’s own childhood, the film is a subtle, precisely observed tale of courage, cowardice and tragic awakening.

Buy tickets here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films

The Tin Pan Punch Card

Support and save with our Tin Pan ticket packs! This is perfect for any movie lover looking to save while keeping up with the best new movies. Buy for yourself, or give it to a friend as a gift! Buy ten tickets for $75 or six for $45 (individual tickets are regularly priced at $10). Look, you are already saving money in 2022!

Buy ticket packs here: tinpantheater.com/gift-ticket-packs

Virtual Tin Pan Theater Honoring Director Peter Bogdonavich:

The Last Picture Show

To honor the career of recently deceased Peter Bogdonavich the Virtual Tin Pan Theater will be showing The Last Picture Show.

High school seniors and best friends, Sonny and Duane, live in a dying Texas town. The handsome Duane is dating a local beauty, while Sonny is having an affair with the coach’s wife. As graduation nears and both boys contemplate their futures. Duane eyes the army and Sonny takes over a local business. Each struggles to figure out if he can escape this dead-end town and build a better life somewhere else.

Watch here: watch.eventive.org/bendfilmyear-round/play

Opens Friday

*As of Friday, we will only seat 16 people*

Benedetta

A 17th-century nun becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair with a novice. But it is Benedetta’s shocking religious visions that threaten to shake the Church to its core. From director Paul Verhoeven.

View showtimes here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films

La Liste: Everything or Nothing

Big mountain skiers and close friends Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten find beauty and display grace in the dangerous world of free-skiing. Follow them as they set off around the world to find the most awe-dropping, high-altitude peaks and mountain ranges that exceed 6000 metres, and do what they do best: ski.

View showtimes here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films

Coming Soon

Parallel Mothers

January 28

View trailer here: youtube.com/watch

The Velvet Queen

January 28

View trailer here: youtube.com/watch

Groundhog Day (1993)

February 2

View trailer here: youtube.com/watch

Ways To Support BendFilm

Become a member , buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now .

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

Become a member here: bendfilm.us2.list-manage.com/track/click