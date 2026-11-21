The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Bend are hosting an open house on Thursday, December 3, 4:30-7pm at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend. The event will include the final design, updates made based on community input and technical analysis, and an overview of the project’s next steps and timeline. Since last fall, ODOT and the City of Bend have worked with consultants to refine the bridge design, and the near final details are now ready to share with the community. The final design includes new landing details and street connections, as well as some aesthetic features.

A virtual open is available on the project website now through December 10 at direc.to/nvj6.

When completed, the Hawthorne Crossing will create a safe, convenient connection for people walking, biking and rolling between east and west Bend. The new bridge will enhance mobility, improve safety and support healthier, more affordable transportation options. Together, ODOT and the City of Bend are committed to delivering a project that reflects local priorities and strengthens connections across the community.