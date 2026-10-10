Final Design Ready for the Hawthorne Crossing

Since last fall, ODOT and the City of Bend have worked with consultants to refine the bridge design, and the near final details are now ready to share with the community.

ODOT and the City of Bend are hosting an open house on Tuesday, October 20, 4:30-7pm, at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend. The event will include the final design, updates made based on community input and technical analysis and an overview of the project’s next steps and timeline. The final design includes new landing details and street connections, as well as some aesthetic features.

A virtual open house will also be available on the ODOT project website from October 20 to November 3.

When completed, the Hawthorne Crossing will create a safe, convenient connection for people walking, biking and rolling between east and west Bend. The new bridge will enhance mobility, improve safety and support healthier, more affordable transportation options. Together, ODOT and the City of Bend are committed to delivering a project that reflects local priorities and strengthens connections across the community. Funding for this project comes from federal sources ($25.7 million), state funds ($6 million), and City bond dollars ($1 million).

To learn more about this project, check ODOT’s website.