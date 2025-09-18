Cascade Business News
Final Week to See Art in the West

(Purple Dust by Dawn Emerson)

Exhibition Closing Soon

Experience the awe-inspiring artwork of Art in the West

Explore the paintings, photography, sculptures and more of the annual Art in the West exhibition in its final week at the Museum!

With 180 works by 80-plus nationally and regionally acclaimed artists, the 2025 Art in the West exhibition is a sight to behold. Works by Dawn Emerson, Mollie Jurgenson, Frank Buffalo Hyde, Judy Hoiness, Richard Bacon, James Baker and Anton Yakushev (to name a few) cover the Museum walls.

The Art in the West Closing Party on Saturday, September 20 celebrates the conclusion of this awe-inspiring exhibition.

Art in the West
Now through Saturday, September 20
FREE with admission
The online auction closes at 7pm on September 20.
Auction winners who are present at the Closing Party can take home their pieces starting at 8pm.

highdesertmuseum.org

