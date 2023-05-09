Finance & Accounting for Decision Making Classes at COCC

(Photo Credit: America’s SBDC | Courtesy of COCC)

Understanding and managing your company’s cash flow is critical for any small business to succeed. That’s why a cash flow statement is essential for small business accounting: It’s a financial statement that shows all the cash coming in and out of your business.

A cash flow statement is one of the three primary financial statements that all businesses need, in addition to the balance sheet and income statement. We break down the differences between these statements. But first let’s dive into what the cash flow statement tells you, how to use it to analyze your business’s performance, and how it can help you identify any cash flow problems.

Upcoming Courses

If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Mastering the fundamentals of business finance can transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth. You already know your product or service, now take the time to get to know your numbers! Dealing with the financial aspects of running your company is the key to long-term survival in the business world. Make sure you are able to extract the information you need from your business records.

Thursdays, May 11, 25, and June 8

6-9pm

Bend Campus; $59

Registration deadline TODAY!

Pivot Tables in Excel Made Easy is a class that will teach you how to create and use powerful Pivot Tables to analyze your data. You will learn how to group, outline, and subtotal data, and then step up to Pivot Tables for more granular control over data analysis. You will also learn how to calculate, summarize, and analyze data so you can see comparisons, patterns, and trends in your data. Finally, you will learn how to make a Pivot Chart from your Pivot Table for a visual representation of your data, with additional filters and options.This class is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to use Pivot Tables in Excel. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, you will find this class to be informative and helpful.

Friday, June 2

1-4pm

Bend Campus; $49

Registration deadline May 30, limited seating

Part-Time Teaching Opportunity

Part-Time Bookkeeping & Quickbooks Instructor

The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development is currently seeking a business professional to teach courses such as Bookkeeping for Business, Quickbooks Online Beginning & Intermediate, and more.

The ideal candidate will have content area expertise and experience teaching or with group facilitation. Bilingual fluency in English and Spanish is a plus, as is experience working in a diverse multicultural setting. Inquire today at CBIPD@cocc.edu.

