FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting for Small Businesses

To comply with a new federal law starting this year, many companies, including small businesses, must report beneficial ownership information (BOI) to the U.S. Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

You can access all the information you need on the FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting web page. Be sure to check the site for updates.

In the meantime, we are helping to share this information with small business owners on what the FinCEN reporting is, why it is needed, who needs to file, when the deadline is, and how to do it.

Whether you own a photography business, social media marketing agency, or cleaning service, or you are a professional organizer, event planner, or personal trainer — full time or part time — here’s what you need to know about the FinCEN reporting requirement.

Also, if you are currently in the process of starting a small business or plan to start a business in the future, whatever type of business that may be, this requirement may apply to you as well.

*Contact FinCEN to confirm whether your business is required to report.

Upcoming Small Business Courses

Tuesdays, June 18, July 2, July 16 | 6-9pm

$199

Online Zoom

Instructor: Sue Meyer

Unlock the power of marketing for your business! Learn essential marketing principles and break free from misconceptions about marketing being expensive or limited to social media. Transform your marketing approach to achieve tangible results.

Fridays, June 7, 14, and 21 | 9 am-12pm

$299

COCC Bend

Instructor: Gina Stock

Create your website in just three classes! Build your beautiful business website on Squarespace, one of the simplest DIY platforms on the web. Also included is a 60-minute one-on-one training session following the completion of the course.

Multiple Dates | 11am-1pm

$29

Online Zoom

Instructor: Maureen Quinn

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

