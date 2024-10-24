Find Incredible Holiday Deals at the Breedlove Guitar Warehouse Sale

Gear up for the holidays at the Breedlove Guitar Warehouse Sale on Saturday, December 7, from 10am-2pm at 61573 American Loop. Just in time for the season, this event follows Black Friday and offers the perfect opportunity to find a meaningful gift for the musicians in your life.

Discover a wide selection of U.S.-made instruments, showcasing the highest levels of American craftsmanship. Attendees can enjoy incredible deals on entry level 6-string and 12-string guitars, nylon-string guitars, basses, and accessories. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, this is the ideal chance to find an instrument that matches your skill level and budget.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community together to celebrate local musicians and their art” said Erik Ellison, operations manager at Breedlove Guitars. “Our warehouse sale is a unique opportunity for musicians to explore Breedlove’s offerings and discover a truly special holiday gift.”

Known for its exceptional quality and stunning design, Breedlove Guitars makes the gift of music more accessible than ever. The sale’s timing provides a great alternative to typical holiday shopping, allowing attendees to experience Breedlove’s passion for sound and craftsmanship.

About Breedlove Guitars:

Breedlove is a premier American guitar manufacturer committed to producing high-quality instruments known for their rich sound and outstanding playability. With a deep passion for music, Breedlove continues to inspire musicians around the world.

breedlovemusic.com • 541-385-8339 • frontdesk@tohguitars.com