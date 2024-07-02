(Catalina | Photo by Win Jones)

Find your summer sidekick at The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO). Meet your new best friend at HSCO, and all dog adoptions are half off through July 3, 2024.

There’s a variety of dogs at HSCO waiting to meet you — big, small, purebred and mixed breeds. The staff will help you find the dog or puppy to fit your lifestyle. There are dogs ready for an outdoor adventure or a lazy day in the backyard.

HSCO dog adoptions will be half off regular adoption fees of only $100 to $250. Every adopter gets the opportunity to win two reserved seats at the Decemberists concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, July 12. All adoptions include spay or neuter, health exam at a local veterinarian, vaccination, microchip ID, collar, ID tag, leash, food and more.

The HSCO dog kennels are at critical capacity. Now is a great time to add a new furry family member to open up space for potential strays from the local fire and the annual increase in dogs frightened by fireworks.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is located just south of Reed Market Road on SE 27th Street in Bend. See who’s waiting to be your summer sidekick at hsco.org. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday 10-5:30pm.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals.

hsco.org