(Finding the Light was created by Bend artist Kevin Necessary and is on view temporarily at the Museum | Photo by High Desert Museum staff)

Finding the Light

On the path toward the E. L. Wiegand Ponderosa Playscape stands a monolithic art installation where light and shadow dance together. This is Finding the Light, now on view at the Museum!

Created by Bend artist Kevin Necessary, who featured his sculpture at Burning Man in 2024, Finding the Light stands 20 feet tall at its highest. As the sun rises and sets, long shadows of color from the stained acrylic and steel converge on the ground, transforming the landscape into a “cathedral” of light.

Walk up to the sculpture and experience the colorful shadows up close! Watch as the sunlight paints the ground and surrounding trees. Be mesmerized by the colors and the ever-changing light display.

Finding the Light

Temporary outdoor art installation

Located near the E. L. Wiegand Ponderosa Playscape

FREE with admission

Sawmill Demonstration on July 29

Feel the rumble beneath your feet!

Save the date! The Lazinka Sawmill will roar back to life on Tuesday, July 29!

Hear the buzz of the saw, smell the sawdust as it dances in the air, and learn how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century. Volunteers and staff in period dress will mill lumber while talking to visitors about the single-saw cirque mill and its history.

The sawmill runs just once a month in the summer, a special event that’s not to be missed. We’ll see you there!

Sawmill Demonstration

Tuesday, July 29 | 12-3pm

FREE with admission

2025 Art in the West

Explore 118 inspiring works of art

Featuring art that celebrates the landscapes, people, wildlife, cultures and history of the High Desert, the 2025 Art in the West juried exhibition and online auction is in full swing.

Find your favorite! Some artists included in the exhibition are Taylor Manoles, David Marty, Jim Moore, Anne Gibson and Kenna Hand.

To bid, simply click the link below. The entire collection is on view at the Museum, and a 2025 Gallery Guide is available online.

Art in the West

On view through Saturday, September 20

Bidding open through 7pm September 20

