FinTech Entrepreneur Ozan Ozerk on the Top 3 Fintech Trends for 2021

With the world still dealing with the fallout of the hailstorm of natural disasters, political climate shifts, and the COVID-19 pandemic that was 2020, the shift to the online world has picked up the pace. We are seeing more businesses turning toward FinTech solutions, in no small part because of the restrictions on physical movement and the capacity of traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.

And with a host of new technologies that have matured and solved all the initial glitches over the past couple of years, several clear trends have emerged in the FinTech landscape. If they are to adapt and survive in the post-COVID-19 markets, companies must understand these trends and how they can be used to future-proof different business models.

We spoke to a renowned FinTech expert, the founder of OpenPayd , and the Ozan super app, Dr. Ozan Ozerk , to get a glimpse into the three most prominent trends in the industry that will affect businesses in 2021. Here are some of the key takeaways.

1. Access to More Online Banking Services

According to Ozan, there’s been an explosion of effective new online banking services, giving people more options than ever to choose from. Both companies and consumers used to be locked into going with either traditional big credit card names or PayPal, but now they have access to platforms like OpenPayd and a sea of others.

However, the main benefit isn’t that all the variety now allows companies to choose one or two solutions that they prefer – it’s that they can offer a wide range of payment methods to their customers. That’s something that people have quickly come to appreciate and what, in Dr. Ozan Ozerk’s words, is the main driving force behind all the innovation in the FinTech industry.

There are also many apps associated with these services that make paying for groceries or doing a quick round of online holiday shopping a lot simpler and faster.

2. PSD2 Compliance Across the Board

Before going into the insights, we have to look at the nature of PSD2 first. Started back at the tail end of 2015 , the PSD2 regulations have seen revisions in 2017 that added improved authentication standards, and was scheduled to go into effect in mid-September of 2019, but was delayed as different countries needed more time to comply with the new standards properly.

Countries have until the end of 2020 to comply with the Strong Customer Authentication requirements of the PSD2, with France, Belgium, and the Netherlands already beginning gradual enforcement as of October of 2020.

As Ozan points out, France will need to begin full enforcement as of April 2021, and the UK and Switzerland are expected to go into gradual enforcement as of June 2021 and into full enforcement only in September of 2021, so there is a little bit of wiggle room, but not much.

The rules themself are fairly straightforward, although stringent – the authentication must be based on at least two, and preferably more, aspects, namely:

Knowledge – a bit of information only that person knows, e.g., mother’s maiden name (under knowledge-based challenge questions), a PIN, password, or memorized swiping pass, but not credit card details or email.

– a bit of information only that person knows, e.g., mother’s maiden name (under knowledge-based challenge questions), a PIN, password, or memorized swiping pass, but not credit card details or email. Possession – a device, confirmed through SMS OTP or software token, i.e., a signature generated by the device, QR code scan, a chip or private key that would link a device with an app, or card reader data.

– a device, confirmed through SMS OTP or software token, i.e., a signature generated by the device, QR code scan, a chip or private key that would link a device with an app, or card reader data. Inherence – anything from fingerprints, voice or vein recognition, hand and face geometry, retinal scan, keystroke dynamics, heart rate or similar, or even the angle at which a person holds a device.

“There’s a lot of work to be done on the software end to ensure proper integration of all these systems, so there’s been a bit of a rush to become PSD2 compliant lately”, Dr. Ozan Ozerk says. The team at the European Merchant Bank have also been adamant on this point, stating that compliance with these regulations is the biggest priority for the FinTech world in 2021.

3. A Shift Towards Globalization

Both of the previous points have, not so subtly, hinted at what is probably the most monumental trend we’ve seen so far, with far-reaching implications even outside the sphere of FinTech – the move towards globalization. While Dr. Ozan Ozerk and his colleagues at OpenPayd jokingly point towards the dawn of high-speed internet as the definitive leap into the frontier of globalization, the idea has finally been cemented in the minds of business execs worldwide.

We’ve seen a tremendous influx of tech talent into Western Europe and the US from countries in Eastern Europe, the Baltic Region, and South and Southeast Asia. Nearly half of the FinTech specialists in the UK came from abroad, and we can see a similar trend in North America.

Many smaller regional banks have jumped on the bandwagon and gained a lot from outsourcing their FinTech solutions, and the e-commerce market is following suit. That’s how Ozan Ozerk and entrepreneurs like him see the future of not just FinTech but of the modern business world – a digital, globalized open market, where labor and ideas run freely across borders.

The Main Takeaway

If there’s one point that Dr. Ozan Ozerk drove home during our short talk, it was that 2021 would be a busy year for the FinTech industry. It will be a year of tough competition, with various banking services competing for their slice of the market, and one of the more stringent regulations and higher security standards.

The more technologically-inclined and business-savvy compatriots that follow the footsteps of visionaries like Ozan will look towards globalization as more than a trend – it is a logical evolution of the technologies and methodologies that have been brewing in the industry for quite some time.