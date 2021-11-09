First Chair Results, Winter Sign-Ups & OAS’ Birthday

(Graphic | Courtesy of OAS)

We have many things to be grateful for at Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) and topping the list currently is the community generating incredible support for the OAS mission and raising over $111,000 at the second annual First Chair fundraiser! This result would not be possible without every sponsor, donor, athlete, volunteer and Board Member who gives so much to OAS: Thank you!

This support is truly critical to the OAS mission and will have a dramatic impact on increased access to the outdoors for individuals with disabilities. With more equipment than ever in our program offices, a talented team of instructors and hundreds of the world’s-greatest volunteers, OAS is ready to return to the mountains with a full slate of programs and events scheduled for the year ahead.

We are also particularly excited about celebrating Oregon Adaptive Sports’ 25th anniversary this winter, a major milestone for the organization! For two and a half decades the community has come together to provide access to the mountains, and we continue to work towards our vision of a day where everyone, regardless of ability, has access to the benefits of outdoor recreation.

We hope that everyone is able to join us in some capacity this winter at Mt Bachelor, Hoodoo and/or at one of our community events. Thank you again to all who continue to give so much to OAS; we hope to see you on the snow.

COUNTDOWN TO WINTER

Athlete sign-ups opened Monday, November 8, volunteer registration is open

We are just over a month away from kicking off winter programs and are excited to be welcoming new and returning volunteers and athletes! We have lots of details about registration, pricing and risk management, including specifics on updated COVID-19 policies on the OAS website. Please visit the links below and get ready to sign up to join us for another season of best days ever.

Learn more about athlete registration here: oregonadaptivesports.org/sports/register

Learn more about volunteering here: oregonadaptivesports.org/volunteer

SAVE THESE DATES: UPCOMING WINTER EVENTS & PROGRAMS

OAS 25th Anniversary Celebration

December 3 at Bend Brewing Company

Join us to celebrate OAS’ 25th birthday, to welcome the winter season AND to induct the newest members into the OAS Hall of Fame. More details to come, but save the date.

5th Annual Ski For All at Mt Bachelor March 12, 2022

Back live and in-person at Mt Bachelor, the Ski For All is an all-day, all-abilities ski-a-thon and a showcase of the OAS vision in action. Registration for the Ski For All opens in January.

Dirksen Derby 14

The Dirksen Derby is back. Our great friend Josh Dirksen is once again putting on this iconic sit ski and snowboard rally at Mt Bachelor. This year’s event includes an expanded prize fund for the sit ski division!