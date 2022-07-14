Guardian Group received a grant from M.J. Murdock charitable trust to launch first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing platform aimed at using open-source intelligence to stop domestic child sex trafficking.

Guardian Group recently received a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington for Project 1591. Project 1591 is the first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing process and platform that enables volunteers to become force multipliers to Guardian Group’s mission of illuminating child victims of sex trafficking in the United States.

Since 2019 Guardian Group has worked in concert with higher learning, tech firms and law enforcement officers to deliver a scalable solution, harnessing the power of volunteers across the country to fight sex trafficking in their own communities. The solution is a crowdsourcing process that allows a community of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) volunteers to use their skills for good and deliver their findings to Guardian Group’s Project 1591 platform. By harnessing the power of volunteers across the nation, underage victims of sex trafficking will be identified, and time-sensitive information passed to law enforcement partners ready to receive this product and take action. The results, more victims offered a path to freedom.

“We are incredibly honored to have the support of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust in this effort. Their support and encouragement through the process really makes this possible and enables us to have an outsized impact for years to come” said Guardian Group Founder and CEO, Jeff Keith.

This horrific crime cannot be solved by one person, one agency or one organization alone. A community-wide, scalable solution is vital to stopping this crime. With the support of M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Project 1591 has become that solution.

To use your OSINT skills for good, join the Project 1591 platform project1591.us.

About Guardian Group:

Guardian Group’s mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States.

About M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust:

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington — that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

guardiangroup.org • murdocktrust.org