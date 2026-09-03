First Friday Art Walk Brings Local Art & Creativity to the Old Mill District

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District will celebrate Central Oregon’s creative community during First Friday Art Walk on Friday, September 4, from 3-6pm. Visitors can explore galleries, studios and businesses while meeting artists and discovering an eclectic mix of paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, mixed media and more.

Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery and The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery will be among the featured destinations, with additional shops and businesses throughout the district joining the celebration. Participating locations will also offer special treats and refreshments, including wine samples courtesy of Va Piano Vineyards Wine and Champagne Bar and seasonal offerings from Top Hat Spice Shop.

At Tumalo Art Co., visitors can explore Body Language, an exhibit by artist Dee McBrien-Lee featuring abstracted figures and interactions that invite viewers to interpret their own stories. McBrien-Lee builds her paintings through color, line and texture, allowing figures and relationships to emerge organically as each work takes shape.

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery will mark the Old Mill District’s 25th anniversary with its Cheers to the Years! art drawings. Artists and twin sisters Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer, who have been part of the district since its early years, will give visitors a chance to win original art tiles, ornaments and other pieces. Five winners will be announced September 25.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery will showcase work from its group of resident artists, including Alyson Brown, Lindsay Gilmore, Jennifer McCaffrey, Mark Seekins and Gwen Gossett. Visitors can also meet the gallery’s newest artist, Rachel Barbera, whose abstract work combines oil paint with materials including burned wood, pastel, pigment sticks and plaster.

Families can add another creative adventure to their visit with the Old Mill District’s Summer Animal Scavenger Hunt. Created with Mike Bennett Studios and The Zooquarium, the hunt features 15 illustrated Pacific Northwest animals hidden throughout the district. Participants can scan QR codes near the characters or pick up a checklist at the Ticket Mill and search for creatures inspired by local wildlife including owls, mule deer and rock chucks.

A variety of businesses will also offer special First Friday activities. Confluence Fly Shop will host “First Fly Day” from 4-8pm, inviting fly tyers to bring their vises and connect with fellow anglers. Dudley’s Bookshop will offer specialty wine pours and celebrate storytelling and creative book design, while Elk Vintage will feature vintage clothing, accessories and home décor.

Greg’s Grill will host live music from Dustin Sciaraffo from 5-7pm Hello Sunshine will feature local artist Keria of Cozie Creations and her handcrafted earrings, while Portland Gear will welcome photographer and Bend Photo Tours owner Toni Toreno. REVOLVR will showcase the work of 19-year-old photographer and videographer Wyatt Marshall along with new Old Mill District graphic T-shirts.

Saxon’s Fine Jewelers will offer complimentary wine samples and a chance to explore its jewelry collection, while Will Leather Goods will host Sami Jo Jewelry and its handcrafted chainmaille pieces and natural gemstones.

Commute Options will also have a pop-up in Center Plaza with information about transportation options, the Summer Commute Challenge and opportunities to pick up “Get There” swag.

First Friday Art Walk offers an opportunity to kick off Labor Day weekend while exploring the artists, makers, shops and galleries that help shape the Old Mill District and Central Oregon’s creative community.

oldmilldistrict.com/blog/first-friday-art-walk-in-the-old-mill-district