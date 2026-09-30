First Friday Art Walk is Back!

The Old Mill District is ready to go for another First Friday Art Walk this Friday, October 2, from 3-6 pm,

With beautiful fall weather hitting the mid-70s, the district is sure to be crawling with art walkers, wine tasters and an abundance of participating shops, art studios and galleries. We’ll also have a few out-of-neighborhood guests joining us, including a couple alpacas!

Tumalo Art Co. presents its October exhibit, “Full Spectrum,” where nine different artists, each assigned a different color, co-created an exhibit resembling a visual rainbow.

Over at Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, catch the unveiling of the artists’ newest piece, “Then and Now,” and find new fall florals by artist Jen McCaffrey next door at The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery.

With new art, complimentary wine and snacks, and a sunny, 70-degree day, we think it’s pretty much the best way to spend your Friday evening.

https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/blog/first-friday-art-walk-in-the-old-mill-district/