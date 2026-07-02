First Friday Art Walk + Madewell

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

First Friday in July

The Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk is just around the corner with this month’s event landing just before the Independence Day holiday weekend. Join us Friday, July 3, from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring local artists, exhibits and special happenings throughout the district, including Tumalo Art Co., where visitors can enjoy playful artwork celebrating feathered and furry friends including Yogi the Llama, Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery and The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery, which has recently welcomed two new artists to the lineup. Catch pop-ups at REVOLVR featuring local photographer Toni Toreno and a Fourth of July-themed cocktail and mocktail mixology special at Lady Bird Cultural Society!

Madewell Grand Opening

Madewell in the Old Mill District has officially opened its doors just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend! Located in Center Plaza across from Sisters Coffee Co. and next door to Warby Parker, the new shop offers premium denim, timeless wardrobe staples and effortless style for women and men. Swing by, explore the new space and help welcome Madewell to the neighborhood!

The Hunt is On!

The Old Mill District brings Pacific Northwest critters to life with a new interactive scavenger hunt featuring 15 illustrated animals hidden throughout the district. Created with Mike Bennett Studios and The Zooquarium, the experience invites guests to scan QR codes or pick up a checklist at the Ticket Mill above REVOLVR and Hello Sunshine, then explore storefronts and walkways in search of playful creatures inspired by native wildlife like owls, mule deer and rock chucks. Blending art, education and exploration, the scavenger hunt offers a fun way to learn about local species while discovering the district in a new way.

This Just In…

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery has welcomed a new artist to its lineup with the addition of Gwen Gossett, a linocut printmaker and illustrator known for whimsical and often playful creatures. While taking a printmaking class “just for fun” in college, she discovered she could transform her animal doodles into linoleum prints she draws, carves and prints by hand, using the process to explore storytelling and character design. Now working as a full-time artist, Gossett hopes her lighthearted illustrations bring humor and joy to viewers with each print.

Dinner and a View

Greg’s Grill is the spot to be this summer for great food, cold drinks and unbeatable river views. With a spacious patio right along the Deschutes River and a full menu packed with delicious options, it’s the perfect place to kick back and enjoy a summer meal. Grab a seat, order a drink and take in the views of the river and the wildlife that call the district home. If you’re in the mood for live music, stop by on a concert night for a glimpse of the venue from across the river and enjoy some good tunes. Greg’s Grill has plenty to offer, and the experience goes far beyond the menu.

Community Partner Spotlight:

Museum Birthday Bash

Deschutes Historical Museum celebrates a two-in-one birthday event in downtown Bend as it marks its 46th birthday alongside America’s 250th. The History Bricks Competition and Fourth of July Open House brings LEGO and history together, inviting the community to recreate historic Deschutes County landmarks using LEGO, DUPLO or other brick art materials. Participants will explore local landmarks and the stories behind them, then submit original creations to be featured in a community exhibit celebrating the region’s heritage. Entries are due July 3, with voting beginning July 4. Winners in each division will receive a $250 Old Mill District gift basket. Also on view is the new exhibit “The Moments that Made US,” highlighting the people, places and events that shaped Oregon and Central Oregon.

oldmilldistrict.com