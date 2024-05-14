First Interstate Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Donate $160,000 to 16 Local Nonprofit Organizations

This spring, 16 Central Oregon-based nonprofits each received a surprise donation of $10,000 from First Interstate Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) in support of their respective missions. These donations were made possible by the Member Impact Fund grant program, in which First Interstate received a 3-to-1 funding match from FHLB Des Moines.

“First Interstate Bank is proud to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to support our local nonprofits,” said Travis Browning, market president of First Interstate Bank’s Central Oregon and The Gorge region. “Nonprofits provide essential services in our communities. It’s exciting to be able to contribute to their ongoing success.”

The following nonprofit organizations show dedication and passion to supporting Central Oregon communities by providing community development and affordable housing programs, among other essential services:

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend

Care & Share Community Outreach

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver, Inc.

Kids Intervention & Diagnostic Service Center

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

NeighborImpact

The Giving Plate, Inc.

Family Access Network

Seed to Table

Families Forward

Every Child

Sisters Kiwanis Foundation

Madras Kiwanis Foundation

Prineville Kiwanis Foundation

Madras Community Food Pantry

“Our values of People First, Always, and Commitment to Community are driving forces in the way we support the communities in which we live and work,” said Cameronne Mosher, market president of First Interstate Bend region. “FHLB Des Moines’ Member Impact Fund program triple matched First Interstate’s donation to these nonprofit partners, which greatly benefits the broader Bend community. We are extremely proud to support these essential organizations in this way.”

With nearly $2.6 million in grants made possible by contributions from the Member Impact Fund in 2024, First Interstate was able to support the missions of 125 nonprofit organizations in communities around Oregon, North Dakota, and Montana. Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines, shares, “We are thrilled to see grants from our Member Impact Fund have a direct, positive impact on the communities in which our members help advance affordable housing and community development needs in a meaningful way.”

About Federal Home Bank of Des Moines:

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with over 1,200 member institutions to support affordable housing, economic development and community improvement.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. FHLB Des Moines is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding.

About First Interstate:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations.

