First Interstate Bank & Eberhard’s Dairy Products Present 2022 Music on the Green — Redmond’s Free Summer Concert Series

Bring the lawn chairs, grab a blanket and join the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB for free live music as we host the 27th year of Music on the Green, presented by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products at Sam Johnson Park in the heart of Central Oregon, Redmond.

This year’s lineup includes, JuJu Eyebal (June 29), Heller Highwater (July 13), Junkyard Joyride (July 27), Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits (August 10) and Junebugs (August 24). Per annual tradition, a performance by Redmond’s own Hokulea Dancers, a troop featuring traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming, will round out the 2022 season on Wednesday, September 7th.

Along with free musical entertainment, Music on the Green will feature a variety of food and drinks, farm, art, craft and business vendors in booths throughout Sam Johnson Park. Kids and adults alike will love the bounce houses on site and other games and activities in the park.

Music on the Green is made possible thanks to a number of community sponsors, starting with presenting sponsors First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products. Other sponsors include Summit Medical, Pacific Power, Redmond Municipal Airport, LS Networks, and Horizon Broadcasting Group.

Music on the Green — 2022 Schedule

JuJu Eyeball

Wednesday, June 29 | 6pm

Bend Oregon has a Beatles cover band? They do now, luv. From She Loves You to She’s So Heavy, JuJu Eyeball takes an exciting and exacting look at The Beatles catalog. You’re likely to hear your favorite, and no one’s stopping you from dancing. Original guitarist and native North Westerner Paul Eddy had long wanted to form a Beatles cover band. That desire became a reality when he met future band mates Dan Larsson and Karl Lindgren, who both happen to be Swedish. Thank you, Sweden!

Heller Highwater

Wednesday, July 13 | 6pm

Based out of Bend, Oregon, Heller Highwater Band creates a vibe that audiences of all ages can move to. With the cool sounds of Motown, rock, and blues, artists from Adele, Aretha, The Rolling Stones, our lead vocalist will sing the soulfulness right out to you. With beautiful harmonies and rocking guitar you got to put on your dancing shoes.

Junkyard Joyride

Wednesday, July 27 | 6pm

Junkyard Joyride. A perfect blend of soulful musicianship and catchy songwriting. A tasteful formula that nods to roots of southern rock with a slight blues flavor and a hint of R&B. Original music and carefully selected covers. Matthew Finfer-Guitars, Steve McKinnon-Guitars, Eddie Hastings-Bass, Brett Allehoff-Drums and Jennifer Brazil-Vocals.

Kristi Kensey & The Whisky Bandits

Wednesday, August 10 | 6pm

Since their beginning in early 2018, Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits have entertained fans with talented and energetic performances, playing a wide spectrum of country, rock and blues.

Junebugs

Wednesday, August 24 | 6pm

Imagine if Neil Young and Janis Joplin had three love children, and those children grew up to like folk rock and hip hop. The Junebugs combine high-energy pop and rock with Pacific Northwest folksy goodness to create a genre-bending sound you can kick up your heels to.

Hokulea Dancers

Wednesday, September 4 | 6pm

Redmond’s very own traditional Hawaiian Dancers are back and are always a crowd favorite! This high energy troop will showcase traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming. Lead by Hawaiian Natives Novelen and Joey Tavita, they bring a true taste of the Islands with many generations of their family and friends. Come join us as we say Aloha to summer in the true Hawaiian style.

