First Interstate Bank Hosts Eighth Annual Volunteer Day on September 10

On Wednesday, September 10, First Interstate Bank will proudly host its eighth annual Volunteer Day, a companywide event that brings together thousands of employees to complete more than 440 service projects across the Bank’s 14-state footprint.

“At First Interstate, we believe in meeting people where they are and helping them get to where they want to be,” said Jim Reuter, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “Volunteer Day is a powerful expression of that belief — an opportunity for our employees to step into their communities with open hearts, rolled-up sleeves and a shared commitment to making a difference.”

Branches and offices across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming will close at noon local time to allow employees to participate in service projects tailored to the unique needs of their communities. From providing financial education, addressing food insecurity and homelessness, to supporting youth programs and environmental cleanups, the projects reflect the Bank’s core principles of collaboration, courage and curiosity.

“This day is about more than just giving back — it’s about listening, learning and leading with purpose,” Reuter added. “Our employees bring their whole selves to this work, and their impact is felt far beyond a single afternoon.”

Volunteer Day began in 2018 as part of First Interstate’s 50th anniversary celebration and has since become a cornerstone of the Bank’s community engagement efforts. In addition to Volunteer Day, First Interstate supports a range of philanthropic initiatives, including Teach Children to Save, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Coats and More and the Believe in Local grant campaign. The Bank also offers a volunteer match program, contributes approximately 2% of its pre-tax earnings to charitable causes, and matches employee donations to nonprofits. For more information related to how First Interstate contributes to the health and happiness of the places we call home, please take a peek at our Community Scorecard.

Banking on Volunteer Day – Wednesday, September 10

Although branch offices will close at noon local time on September 10, the Bank’s Client Contact Center (855-342-3400) will be fully staffed and available to assist clients from 7:30am-7pm MT. Clients can also visit one of our ATMs or use online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs. Regular branch and service hours will resume on Thursday, September 11.

About First Interstate:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services at over 300 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

