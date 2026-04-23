First Interstate Bank Named a Gold Employer on 2026 Where You Work Matters List

First Interstate Bank is proud to have been awarded a Gold badge on the 2026 Where You Work Matters list, an unprecedented rating of how well 1,750 large employers are creating high-quality jobs in the United States.

First Interstate’s Gold badge serves as recognition of its investments in the growth and future of its workforce, placing the organization in the top tiers of all companies assessed and demonstrating organizational strength across the criteria assessed by the List.

The Where You Work Matters List rates nearly 55,000 jobs across 1,750 U.S.-based employers, using the publicly available career progression data of more than 12 million American workers. In a time of rapid change and mounting economic instability, the List highlights companies with highly effective workforce strategies that provide them with a differentiated business advantage toward innovation, productivity, and brand loyalty.

“At the core of First Interstate’s mission is a belief that great banking starts with great people,” Rachel Turitto, Chief HR Officer at First Interstate, said. “As part of our strategic focus, we are committed to building an organization where employees are empowered to grow, lead, and make a meaningful difference both inside the Bank and across the communities we serve.”

Learn more about the Where You Work Matters List and view the full 2026 rankings at whereyouworkmatters.org.

In addition to competitive salaries and performance pay, First Interstate offers a comprehensive benefits program that includes a 401(k) with a 100% match on the first 6% contributed, a company-paid childcare assistance program, a student debt repayment program, and a wellness program in addition to other traditional benefits.

About First Interstate:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With nearly 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations.

firstinterstate.com