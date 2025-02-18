First Interstate Partners with The Giving Plate for Food Drive

First Interstate Bank has partnered with The Giving Plate, Central Oregon’s largest food pantry, for an ongoing food drive.

First Interstate is providing reusable orange bags at each branch location in Central Oregon. These bags can be filled with food purchased at local stores or packed with food from home pantries. Once filled, they can be dropped off at any Central Oregon branch, where it will then be provided to The Giving Plate. The community is encouraged to take home an empty bag after dropping their donation off, so they always have a bag ready to fill.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented increase in the number of families seeking food assistance, and partnerships like this one with First Interstate Bank are vital in helping us keep up with the growing need,” said Ranae Staley, The Giving Plate’s executive director. “We have been so impressed with the bank’s unwavering commitment to our community and the innovative ways they work to come alongside many nonprofit organizations in our area throughout the year. Their dedication to making a tangible difference is truly inspiring, and we are honored to collaborate with them on this initiative.”

“Investing in our communities is what makes us who we are,” explained Cameronne Mosher, First Interstate’s Central Oregon Market president. “Our hope is that by providing bags and multiple locations to drop them off, people will find it more convenient and easier to help tackle food insecurity in our community.”

About The Giving Plate:

The Giving Plate is Central Oregon’s largest food pantry, dedicated to providing compassionate hunger relief since 2010. With a strong belief that no one should feel shame for experiencing hunger, The Giving Plate offers a dignified, no-cost shopping experience through its Community Store, where individuals and families can choose the food they need. In addition to its Grocery Program, The Giving Plate has a special focus on childhood hunger, serving thousands of children each year through its Kid’s Korner Market, Kid’s Korner Mobile Pantry, and Backpacks for Bend program. As the need for food assistance continues to grow, The Giving Plate remains committed to feeding hope and ensuring that every person who walks through its doors feels valued, supported, and empowered.

About First Interstate Bank:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations.

firstinterstate.com • thegivingplate.org