First New Homesites to be Released Since 2007 Now Available in Caldera Springs

(Caldera Springs | Photo courtesy of Caldera Springs)

The first new neighborhood in the Caldera Springs luxury resort community since 2007 will lead the expansion and include its own lake, park and common open space. Mirror Rock also borders 220 acres of permanently protected Wildlife Forest Preserve. Sales are underway, with homesites that range from just under one-half acre to just over one acre in size and feature stunning forested, lake and pond views. Part of the 600-plus-acre Caldera Springs expansion that will eventually bring 340 new homes, vacation rental properties and community amenities to the experiential, family-centric resort destination, Mirror Rock homesites start in the mid-$300s.

“Caldera Springs is one of the most coveted communities in Central Oregon, and its expansion will offer families who love this region the first new inventory and a new collection of amenities in nearly 15 years,” said John Fettig, project director for the Caldera Springs Expansion. “Homeowners and vacationers will continue to enjoy the convenient access to the four-season recreation that makes Caldera Springs a multi-generational family favorite. They will also find the Mirror Rock neighborhood to be incredibly serene and offer unmatched connection to the outdoors thanks to its location and large, wooded lots.”

Scheduled to be released in phases, the Caldera Springs Eastern Expansion will offer homesites for custom builds, 75 vacation homes and spec homes that provide a turnkey offering.

“We are close to finalizing our first phase of sales in Mirror Rock, and early results are well beyond what we anticipated. It is not a huge surprise, given there is very little available homesite inventory in and around Sunriver,” said Michael Diven, managing broker at Sunriver Realty. “We expect demand will continue to be strong thanks, in part, to the busy summer season here at Caldera Springs and Sunriver Resort and the unique setting and amenities we have.”

The expansion of Caldera Springs also includes planned amenities such as a new pool with water slide, fitness center and family game room. A park featuring pickleball courts, climbing and play structures inspired by nature, small and large dog parks will also be added, along with miles of new paved and soft trails that connect to existing pathways and trails throughout Caldera Springs and Sunriver. Homeowners and resort visitors will also continue to have access to popular Sunriver Resort facilities including The Lodge and membership opportunities at the Crosswater Golf Course and Sage Springs Club & Spa.

In addition to new amenities and programming, seven acres of community lakes, streams and ponds throughout the Eastern Expansion area will welcome native wildlife, while the protected Wildlife Forest Preserve will serve as a sanctuary for elk, deer, birds and other mountain wildlife in perpetuity.

The Caldera Springs Eastern Expansion is being led by Caldera Springs Real Estate, LLC, the owner/operator of Sunriver Resort since 2003, in partnership with PacTrust (Portland) and Lowe (Los Angeles). PacTrust is one of the largest real estate developers and investment property owners in the Pacific Northwest. Lowe is a private real estate company with nearly 50 years of real estate investment, development and management experience. John Fettig, Sunriver Resort’s director of real estate since 1995, is leading the expansion as project director, with Michael Diven, managing principal broker at Sunriver Realty at the helm of the community’s experienced real estate sales team.

Learn more about the Caldera Springs Eastern Expansion at calderasprings.com . For sales information contact Michael Diven at michael.diven@sunriver-realty.com .