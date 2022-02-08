First Story Grants $5,000 to Family Access Network

Funds to Benefit Families in Deschutes County

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a grant of $5,000 from First Story on behalf of their building partner, Hayden Homes. These funds will help families who are low-income, living in poverty or experiencing homelessness in Deschutes County find the assistance they need to thrive. During the 2020-21 school year, FAN advocates helped over 7,000 children and their families in Deschutes County connect to basic-needs resources like food, shelter, clothing, school supplies and more.

“FAN truly values the support of local partners like First Story and Hayden Homes, who know that a community is strengthened when its most vulnerable members are assisted,” said Julie Lyche, FAN executive director. “We’re grateful for their help, as our advocates connect Deschutes County families to basic-needs resources, opening doors to new possibilities.”

Founded in 1998, First Story began by giving direct donations to charitable causes in towns and cities across the Pacific Northwest in honor of Hayden Homes founder, Robert Watson, and grew from there, partnering with Hayden Homes to address the affordable housing crisis. First Story’s mission is to promote giving and inspire communities through the creation of homeownership opportunities and financial support. For over 20 years, the nonprofit has supported other community partners through its giving grant program. To date, nearly 700 charities that are providing shelter, food and advocacy services to families in crisis have received over $1.6M from First Story.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675