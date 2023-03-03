Five Things to Know about Data Centre Management

Data centres rely on managers to keep them up and running and performing at their best. A lot is required to manage a data centre, including things like managing different applications, ensuring that there are no cyber attacks, and making sure that the data centre UPS system is functioning, among other things. The good news is that some of these tasks can be automated, although others must be directly managed. If you are curious to learn more about data centre management, keep reading.

Dealing with Problems

When working in data centre management, you can expect to have to deal with a lot of different problems. These include issues like malfunctioning operating systems, a loss of power, limited resources, and being unable to keep the infrastructure up-to-date. These are all situations that can wreak havoc on just about any data centre. In some extreme instances, you may even have to deal with disaster recovery plans if the data centre UPS system fails and none of the information on the servers is backed up correctly.

Tasks

There are several main tasks that you must complete as a data centre manager. For instance, you are responsible for making sure that the data centres themselves are capable of meeting service level agreements and strategic planning, as well as monitoring and responding to certain situations that could have a negative impact on the data centre. You must also deal with the tight budgets that are typically the norm. Data centre managers must also always make sure that their centres are being properly monitored and kept safe.

Manage Productivity

Being a manager is a job that a lot of people don’t want because it involves having to be on top of your employees at all times, and no one likes being the bad guy. As a data centre manager, it is your job to ensure that employees are being productive and efficient and getting the job done. In many instances, you may also be required to train new employees who have just joined the company. Being a data centre manager is certainly not a job for everyone, but one that only the strongest and most skilled people can manage.

General Monitoring

As a manager, it is your responsibility to continuously monitor the centre and ensure that things are running smoothly. This also means making sure that you are aware of any changes that go on in the centre as well as across all the systems and different locations. You must also find a way to make the centre more efficient and able to save both energy and space. When people need to find out information about the centre, you are typically going to be the person that they go to, as you are the one who has all of the information necessary to keep the place up and running.

Be the Security

As mentioned previously, it is your job to keep the centre safe from all kinds of attacks, whether they occur in cyberspace or not. Although certain centres are already starting to make the transition from in-person managers to cloud-based managing, it is still important to have someone on the premises at all times to keep things safe and under control. If anything were ever to happen, a data centre manager is also responsible for reporting the problem and trying to find the solution, if any, so that things are up and running in little to no time at all. Despite being there in person, a data centre should also keep using cloud-based infrastructure.