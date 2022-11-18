Five Tips for Choosing The Best Custom Tumblers For Marketing

Choosing the right custom tumblers for your business is a complex process. It’s important to find a balance between purchasing high-quality, long-lasting promotional products and getting the best value for your budget. The best way to do this is to think about what your company needs and how you plan on using the tumblers for promotional purposes. Once you’ve figured out your goals, defined your strategy, and acquired your tumblers, you can start using them to promote your business. Here are five things to consider when choosing the right custom tumblers for your business:

Make Sure Tumblers Are Sturdy and Durable

When you’re looking for a tumbler, it’s important to make sure that it’s sturdy and durable. Thoroughly inspect the tumblers for any signs of damage or weakness. Check out how many parts there are in the design. While some designs have fewer parts than others, they are generally more durable than those with more components because they’re less likely to break down over time. Look at the material the tumbler is made from. Stainless steel is an excellent choice because it won’t tarnish, chip, dent, or break easily . That means that you can use your tumbler for years without worrying about it breaking down or becoming unusable. It also won’t damage easily. Finding the right materials will speak volumes to how much you care about your customers and can only lead to positive sales/results along the way.

Choose Different Styles

Most people are familiar with the “classic” tumbler style: an insulated cup with a reusable lid and straw. But there are many other tumbler styles to excite and delight your customers. The best tumblers are made from stainless steel or glass, which are both durable and easy to clean. The lid should be leak-proof and the straw should be long enough to reach the bottom of the cup. A tumbler without those qualities is just not worth it. Tumblers are great for both hot and cold drinks (and holding snacks, if you want). They’re especially useful for traveling with hot liquids (like coffee and tea) that you’d rather not spill. To keep drinks cold, choose a tumbler with an insulated lid and walls. Some tumblers have double-walled insulation to keep liquid from warming up too quickly as well, giving the customer plenty of options from which to choose.

Mind Your Budget

The trick is not to exceed your marketing budget when setting up your custom tumblers. Since you can usually buy a large number of tumblers in bulk, it’s simple enough to sell them at a premium in order to make a profit. Buying wholesale for the purpose of selling things at a retail price can definitely be beneficial for both your budget and your sales. Businesses can also offer items such as cups and tumblers as a giveaway. Using it promotionally helps entice more customers to buy other items and increases brand awareness along the way. Any way you look at it, buying in bulk is a fantastic way to keep your marketing budget in check—particularly when you’re offering customized tumblers to your valued customers.

Keep Branding Consistent

Consistent branding is the key to ensuring people not only recognize, but engage with your brand. When creating custom tumblers , you’ll want to place your logo on each one. Imprinting your logo, name, address, and contact information on each tumbler is a cost-effective marketing strategy. Custom tumblers are an affordable way to promote your brand. Not only do they look great, but they can be printed with a variety of designs and images in addition to your logo. Consider delighting your customers with a cool branded image alongside your logo, a mountain scene, or some other landscape. People love variety. Think of a customizable tumbler as a blank canvas with which you can catch each new customer’s eye every time (and make some money in the process).

Prioritize Quality

It should go without saying that prioritizing quality over quantity is paramount to success. A high-quality tumbler that won’t break after a few uses, scratch easily, or become damaged the first time it’s dropped will offer more value to customers than some cheaper item that lacks quality. When choosing your tumblers, be sure to look for quality and ensure every aspect of them are ready for the consumer. Does it have a straw and lid? Make sure there are no holes or any components missing. Is it vacuum-sealed? Ensure the lining isn’t damaged before putting it on the shelf. Is it stainless steel? Look for any scratches or dents. Ensure your logos look correct and that everything is in order. By taking an extra few minutes to pay attention to your tumblers’ quality, you can offer a better item to customers and reap the rewards that come with selling (or giving away) custom logo drinkware.