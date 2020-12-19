Five Tips for Personal Injury Claims

Injuries caused by someone else’s negligence can arise from anywhere. A distracted driver might hit and injure a pedestrian, unserviced industrial machines may become faulty and cause work injuries, or an unmarked danger zone that causes a slip and fall accident.

When this happens, the injured person has a right to seek compensation for their injuries by filing a personal injury claim. The law requires a negligent party, through their insurance company, to compensate for everything you have lost, including the ability to work.

Unfortunately, this process is not always straightforward, especially because insurance companies are only looking to offer the lowest settlement amount possible. Luckily, you can apply the tips below to ensure a favorable outcome for your personal injury claim.

1) Calculate the Full Value of Your Claim

In a personal injury claim, you are not only seeking compensation for physical injuries, but also other additional types of damages.

Besides the medical bills, you should also include damages such as lost wages on days you have to take time off work, emotional trauma experienced, and pain caused by the accident. A lot of people also forget to factor in future expenses like the possibility of a delayed injury. For an accurate figure, it is better to consult a personal injury lawyer who understands all the types of damages often included in such claims.

2) Follow Your Doctor’s Prescriptions and Treatment Plans

Seeking a doctor’s evaluation after an accident is crucial whether you think you have an injury or not. It is not uncommon for accident victims to develop delayed injuries like back pain, after failing to get medical help. Besides keeping you in good health, it will prove the extent of your injuries to the insurance adjuster.

Similarly, you should take your doctor’s advice seriously by following all treatment plans. For instance, if a physician recommends therapy sessions, ensure that you do not miss any and keep all the records. This will come in handy when negotiating your claim.

3) Keep Your Records and Documentation

The insurance company is going to be looking for any discrepancies to discredit your claim, including the lack of records to back up the claim. To be on the safe side, ensure that you keep a record of all bills and out-of-pocket expenses associated with the injury. These might comprise of medical bills, specialist fees, property repair expenses, and other related receipts.

Additionally, collect and document any form of evidence that can support your claim such as, a police report, pictures of the scene and injuries, the time you have taken off work, and any witness statements.

4) Seek Legal Help

Personal injury claims range in complexity depending on the accident and parties involved. Most personal injury attorneys offer a free consultation to assess your claim and offer legal advice. Sometimes, this might be all you need to handle your personal injury lawsuit.

However, some claims require full-time legal support and in such cases, going solo might not be a good idea. During negotiations, the insurance company will also have an attorney to navigate the legal complexities. Hiring a lawyer will level the playing field and increase your chances of getting fully compensated.

5) Do Not Accept Initial Settlement Offers

When the insurance company knows that you have a viable claim whose value is high, they will try to offer a quick settlement. The adjuster will make it look like the deal is in your best interest but that’s not always the case. Insurance companies make money by paying out lowball settlements and investing the rest in real estate and other businesses.

Do not sell yourself short by accepting these initial offers if they are anything less than your claim’s full value. If you need money to clear urgent bills, consider looking for pre-settlement funding instead.