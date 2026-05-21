Fix it. Build it. Wear it.

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270

Bring an old textile and let’s make it brand new and something you are proud to wear! This fashion workshop will provide all the sewing and serger machines, cutting tools and mats, an iron and other notions like thread and buttons or snaps to choose from. You only have to rustle up an old blanket, quilt, heavy drapes or other textile to work with. This class emphasizes creative connection and reducing waste in a fashionable way!

Instructor: Qristy Kurtz

Tuesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 28

10am-2pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $149

Using a mixture of lecture and hands-on application, your expert instructor will guide you through the importance of using scale and design before building, foundation basics, the components of a typical wall framing system, framing and truss layout and roof system basics. You’ll learn how to safely use construction tools and tricks of the trade for basic construction for homeowners. Great for students who want to learn about home/project-based construction. Tools provided. Students will need to provide their own construction-appropriate gloves.

Instructor: Tim Fissori

Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30

8am-2pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $249

Take the confusion and risk out of DIY electrical projects. Learn safe and code-compliant electrical skills from your expert instructor. In this hands-on workshop, participants will be sizing circuits, troubleshooting, learning to change breakers and sizing wire and wiring basic circuits with lights, outlets, 3-way switches and more!

Instructor: Tim Fissori

Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9

9am-1pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $199

cocc.edu/departments/community-ed