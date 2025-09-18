Flannel & Frost Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets on sale today! Only 50 remaining. Get yours here!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend invites you to be part of our signature fundraising event, the Flannel & Frost Dinner & Auction, on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in our historic downtown Club.

Thanks to the incredible support of sponsors, donors, and attendees, our 2024 event raised over $300,000 — directly benefiting local youth who need us most. With your partnership, we can achieve even more in 2025, ensuring every child in our community has access to the resources, opportunities, and support they deserve.

Will you join us for this special event and support central Oregon youth?!

Flannel & Frost was voted runner up for Best Local Fundraiser Event in this year’s Best of Central Oregon competition! Come see what it’s all about!

bgcbend.org/events/flannel-frost-gala