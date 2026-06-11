Flexible Continuing Education for Licensed Massage Therapists

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Online, Interactive LMT Courses

5 Continuing Education Hours

This self-paced online course is a general review of ethics and standards of practice and fulfills both the 4 contact hour Professional Ethics and the 1 hour Cultural Competency Continuing Education requirement as defined by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists. Students receive a log-in link upon registration and complete course material at their own pace; 30 days access granted. In the online classroom, you will interact with your instructor using discussion forums, questions and answers, written assignments and collaboration with other LMTs to create conversations around ethical and cultural issues practicing LMTs may encounter. NCBTMB Approved Provider.

Instructor: Stephanie Manriquez

Self-Paced Online, $119

Register anytime and receive 30 days access to our online course.

1 Continuing Education Hour

This self-paced online course addresses attitudes, knowledge, and skills that enable a massage therapist to care effectively for clients from diverse cultures, groups and communities. Completion of this course meets the 1 hour Cultural Competency Continuing Education requirement as defined by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists. Students receive a log-in link upon registration and complete course material at their own pace; 30 days access granted. In the online classroom, you will complete readings and discuss scenarios faced by LMTs related to cultural sensitivity. NCBTMB Approved Provider.

Instructor: Stephanie Manriquez

Self-Paced Online, $25

Register anytime and receive 30 days access to our online course.

4 Continuing Education Hours

This self-paced online course is a general review of ethics and standards and fulfills the 4 contact hour Professional Ethics Continuing Education requirement as defined by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists. Students receive a log-in link upon registration and complete course material at their own pace; 30 days access granted. In the online classroom, you will interact with your instructor using discussion forums, questions and answers, two written assignments and collaboration with other LMTs to create conversations around ethical issues practicing LMTs may encounter. NCBTMB Approved Provider.

Instructor: Stephanie Manriquez

Self-Paced Online, $99

Register anytime and receive 30 days access to our online course.

Explore self-paced and instructor-moderated health and wellness courses offered by COCC’s online learning partner, Ed2Go. Several of their offerings are approved by the NCBTMB as continuing education, including: Women’s Health Bundle, Aromatherapy: The Healing Power of Scent and Certificate in Starting Your Own Business in Health and Healing.

cocc.edu