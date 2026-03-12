Flexible Continuing Education for Licensed Massage Therapists

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Advanced massage training when working with pregnant clients that will include precautions, draping, positioning and how massage can support women in labor. This course combines experienced professionals with advanced students, enhancing learning for both. Successful completers earn 20 continuing education hours. Recommended Preparation: Licensed Massage Therapist or have equivalent core competencies in massage therapy.

Pregnancy Massage

Fridays, April 3 through May 1

10am-1:50pm

COCC Bend Campus

Register by March 30

This self-paced online course addresses attitudes, knowledge, and skills that enable a massage therapist to care effectively for clients from diverse cultures, groups and communities. Completion of this course meets the 1 hour Cultural Competency Continuing Education requirement as defined by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists. Students receive a log-in link upon registration and complete course material at their own pace; 30 days access granted. In the online classroom, you will complete readings and discuss scenarios faced by LMTs related to cultural sensitivity. NCBTMB Approved Provider.

Self-Paced Online, $25

1 Continuing Education Hour

This self-paced online course is a general review of ethics and standards and fulfills the four contact hour Professional Ethics Continuing Education requirement as defined by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists. Students receive a log-in link upon registration and complete course material at their own pace; 30 days access granted. In the online classroom, you will interact with your instructor using discussion forums, questions and answers, two written assignments and collaboration with other LMTs to create conversations around ethical issues practicing LMTs may encounter. NCBTMB Approved Provider.

Self-Paced Online, $99

4 Continuing Education Hours

