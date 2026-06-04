Fluff, Food & Fun

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) invites the community to an unforgettable morning of local food, fluffy alpacas, and family-friendly fun at their upcoming Alpaca Brunch fundraiser on Sunday, June 28 from 11:30am-1pm.

Hosted in partnership with Oregon Alpaca Experiences, the event will offer guests a unique picnic-style brunch experience set right in the middle of an alpaca pasture. Attendees will enjoy locally sourced brunch boxes, non-alcoholic beverages, opportunities to feed and interact with alpacas, raffle prizes, and alpaca products available for purchase. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support HDFFA’s work to increase access to fresh, locally grown food throughout Central Oregon while supporting the region’s farmers, ranchers, and food producers.

“This event is designed to bring people together around joy, connection, and local food,” said Kristin Points, HDFFA executive director. “Every ticket purchased helps expand access to healthy, locally grown food across Central Oregon while investing in a stronger, more resilient regional food system for everyone.”

Guests has the opportunity to choose from general admission, VIP experiences with early entry and raffle tickets, or reserved group tables. VIP attendees will also receive a special take-home gift.

The Alpaca Brunch fundraiser will take place from 11:30am-1pm on Sunday, June 28 at Oregon Alpaca Experiences in Bend. Tickets are available now and advance purchase is encouraged as space is limited.

For tickets and event information, please visit hdffa.org/events.

About High Desert Food & Farm Alliance:

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance believes that everyone deserves good food. All event proceeds support a healthy and thriving food system in Central Oregon by connecting people to local food and supporting the farmers and ranchers who grow it. HDFFA works to increase food access, strengthen local agriculture, and educate the community about the value of local food.

hdffa.org