Food Safety & Sustainability Summit to be Held in Central Oregon Next Month

Deschutes County Health Services, the Central Oregon Community College Cascade Culinary Institute and partners invite the community to attend the inaugural Food Safety and Sustainability Summit in October.

During the event, kitchen managers and community members will learn about a variety of topics, including food insecurity, the main risk factors leading to food-borne illness, best practices for donating surplus food and strategies for reducing food waste. Participants will also have the opportunity to tour the composting and emissions systems at Knott Landfill.

“This summit is an opportunity for private businesses, government agencies and non-profits to come together and address concerns related to food safety, food insecurity and sustainability,” said Deschutes County Environmental Health Supervisor Eric Mone. “We believe the information shared during the event will lead to improved regulatory compliance, reduced food waste, improved efficiency, cost savings and community assurance.”

The Food Safety and Sustainability Summit will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 10am to 2pm, at the Cascade Culinary Institute, 2555 Northwest Campus Village Way in Bend.

Tickets are $15, but you can save $5 if you reserve a spot early. Register for the summit here.

