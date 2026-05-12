Forced USDA Relocation Threatens Oregon Economy & Agricultural Research

AFGE Local 3403, the federal union representing researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), is warning that a forced relocation of two critical agencies will trigger a massive “brain drain” that directly threatens the economic health of Oregon’s agricultural sector. On April 23, 2026, the USDA issued formal notices to relocate the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to Kansas City, Missouri, by the end of this summer.

This marks the second time in six years the USDA has attempted this relocation, despite a disastrous 2019 move that resulted in 85% of affected staff quitting rather than relocating. According to a recent internal survey, history is set to repeat itself with 76% of affected employees choosing not to move.

ERS and NIFA are the financial and intellectual engines of American agriculture. In Oregon, the disruption of these agencies threatens the flow of federal dollars and vital economic data.

In 2025 alone, NIFA issued more than 100 financial awards throughout Oregon, while ERS produced essential data on Oregon’s food prices and agricultural exports.

NIFA manages the leadership and funding for programs that advance agriculture-related sciences. With its workforce in a depleted state, Oregon universities and research institutions may face longer grant processing timelines and significant delays in funding.

Farmers and policymakers rely on ERS data for market trends and emerging issues. The loss of subject-matter expertise leads to research that is more prone to error, directly affecting the information Oregon uses for economic planning.

The move is being initiated despite strict federal laws that prohibit the USDA from relocating employees without written approval from Congressional appropriations committees. To date, this move has not been authorized by Congress.

AFGE Local 3403 is calling on the Oregon congressional delegation to intervene immediately by demanding USDA halt on all relocation activities.

afge.org