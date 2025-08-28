Forest Service Announces Fire Positions for 2026

The USDA Forest Service is hiring nearly 600 fire support positions in Alaska, Oregon and Washington. These positions are vital to wildfire preparedness and disaster response across federal and state agencies.

Jobs include dispatchers, equipment operators, fire engine operators, fire prevention specialists, forestry aids and technicians, handcrew members, helitack crew members, hotshot crew members, smokejumpers, prescribed fire and fuels specialists, smokejumpers and more. Applications are open now through September 23, 2025 on USAJobs.gov.

Many positions are available, and applicants are recommended to apply to any duty location and position they are interested in. Centralized Fire Hire events utilize a backfill process; if a position currently filled becomes vacant during the hiring event, the position may immediately be backfilled during the event.

Any U.S. citizen or national at least 18 years of age can apply.

To learn more about Pacific Northwest and Alaska Regions’ hiring events, please visit our website at fs.usda.gov/r06/working-with-us/careers.

For benefits, information about working in wildland fire, or for more information about the Forest Service, visit fs.usda.gov.

