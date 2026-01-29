FORJ Joins Newly-Formed Oregon Media Literacy Coalition

(Photo courtesy of FORJ)

Organizations Unite to Promote Media Literacy in Oregon’s K-12 Schools

FORJ has joined a pioneering new effort to ensure youth have the tools to navigate the growing complexity of the media market.

Media Literacy Now, the Yarg Foundation, and 24th Century Education are partnering to establish the Oregon Media Literacy Coalition, which will promote media literacy education in Oregon’s K-12 schools. The intention is to create a space where national, statewide, and local organizations can collaborate and coordinate efforts advancing youth media literacy along with its core components and outcomes.

FORJ is excited to join this work to support our future leaders and rural journalists as they build their education foundations in elementary, middle, and high school.

The coalition envisions collaboration in three focus areas:

Resource curation and development

Public engagement

Legislative advocacy

The Coalition hopes to serve as a model for similar groups in other states.

The founders have invited organizations with a range of expertise in order to create opportunities for rich collaboration among organizations both with similar focal areas as well as those with diverse expertise. Organizations who have committed to joining group meetings in 2026 include those with expertise and support for:

Media literacy

Digital & AI literacy

Health & well-being

Civics

Subject area practitioners

Parent advocates

Library and media education

Rural communities

State agencies

Journalism and youth journalism

ESDs (regional/county offices of education)

K-12

Postsecondary

Oregon insights + national expertise

Any and all organizations who support either some aspect or some outcome of youth media literacy are welcome to join. If interested, please email Brian Baker, Chief Learning Officer — 24th Century Education.

Learn more about the Oregon Media Literacy Coalition here.

