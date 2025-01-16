FORJ Launches Journalism Lab to Dispel Myths about Homelessness in Central Oregon

Yesterday, FORJournalism, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening journalism in Oregon, launched Homelessness: Real Stories, Real Solutions — an 18-month special project journalism lab focused on dispelling myths about homelessness in Central Oregon. The project is funded through a $190,000 grant from Central Oregon Health Council, and supports objectives of the Regional Health Improvement Plan.

Homelessness: Real Stories, Real Solutions is the first topic-specific Journalism Lab in Oregon. It fulfills a major initiative of FORJ: to provide free, high-quality content to community members through media partnerships on an issue of great importance, such as community stereotypes and misconceptions about homelessness, which can slow progress on solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with FORJ to dispel stereotypes about community members experiencing homelessness so that together we can make progress in supporting our neighbors,” said Arianne Powell, Central Oregon Health Council executive director. “This campaign will lift up voices, and highlight underlying causes of homelessness in our community, allowing us to better understand how to implement needed solutions.”

The journalism lab will publish around 30 compelling multimedia story packages developed by a seasoned team of professional journalists led by Jody Lawrence-Turner, FORJ executive director who also oversaw The Bulletin’s 2022 Faces of Homelessness series. The team also includes reporter David Dudley, photographer Joe Kline, and a special videography team from Central Oregon Daily, including reporter/anchor David Klugh and video journalist Jarod Gatley. An advisory committee of more than ten leaders in the service-providing community will provide guidance and feedback to the team throughout the project.

FM Civic, a Pacific Northwest-based public affairs and strategic communications firm, will develop additional graphic content and publish stories across the project’s communications channels, including a website, newsletter and social media. This content will then be amplified across the region as media and community partners further share it through their own communications channels and networks. Already the project has secured around a dozen partners, including The Bulletin, Redmond Spokesman, Source Weekly, Madras Pioneer, Central Oregonian, Bethlehem Inn, Mosaic Medical, Jericho Road, Oasis Village and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.

“This groundbreaking FORJ Journalism Lab combines high-quality, professional journalism with an innovative region-wide partnership to shift misconceptions on a major public health issue,” said Jody Lawrence-Turner, FORJ executive director. “FORJ is driven to promote new models of journalism that provide the information and support our communities need to thrive. We are grateful to COHC for seeing this vision and investing in this impactful project.”

Community members can get connected to the project now by taking a short pre-test about homelessness in Central Oregon to better understand their own misconceptions, by signing up for the monthly newsletter, or by following the project’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

Media outlets or community organizations interested in partnering on Homelessness: Real Stories, Real Solutions should visit the website and fill out the partner interest form.

The first two project stories can now be viewed at realstoriesrealsolutions.org. The first features a By The Numbers look at the state of homelessness in Central Oregon. The second features the story of Redmond community member Emilio Sanchez who was lost when a volatile situation compelled him to flee his mother’s home for a shelter, but he found much more than he expected.

About Homelessness: Real Stories, Real Solutions:

This journalism lab exists to raise awareness, educate the public, and provide in-depth reporting on local and national housing challenges, homelessness, and policy solutions. We invite you to join us on a journey of dispelling myths and stereotypes about homelessness so together we can manifest meaningful change for our neighbors in Central Oregon. Learn more at.

About FORJ:

FORJ was created to stem the tide of the decline of journalism in Oregon by providing tangible resources, training and tools that local publications need to thrive. FORJ is on the leading edge of journalism advocacy in America, providing tangible and innovative solutions that work. Learn more at.

About the Central Oregon Health Council:

The Central Oregon Health Council oversees the Regional Health Assessment for the region every five years and devises a Regional Health Improvement Plan to improve the health metrics of the tri-county area. The nonprofit facilitates collaboration and regional planning with area health providers, school districts, housing groups, public transportation, public officials, and community members to build an equitable and integrated health ecosystem. Learn more at

