FORJ Receives $190,000 Grant for First Journalism Lab

(Photo courtesy of FORJ)

We are excited to announce that Central Oregon Health Council will fund the first FORJ Journalism Lab focused on dispelling myths and telling truths about homelessness in Central Oregon.

This impactful new project aims to help reduce inaccurate stereotypes about homeless community members through a multimedia campaign shared out by media and community partners.

This FORJ Journalism Lab will be led by a team including an editor, reporter, videographer and photographer whose storytelling will be shared via a new website, social media, a newsletter, media outlets and community partnerships.

The team will work intensively on the project for 18 months. Over this time, the Journalism Lab will evolve community attitudes about homelessness through reporting, partners and community engagement.

forjournalism.org