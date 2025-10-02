FORJing Ahead

Spotlight on Sustainability in Local News

Independent newspaper executives come together for national conference

At the recent Independent Newspaper Group (ING) conference in St. Louis, FORJ board president and ING Executive Director Heidi Wright was encouraged by the strong focus on sustainability and transformation across the industry. Speakers shared practical strategies for navigating change, with one session standing out in particular.

Consulting firm FT Strategies introduced a free online tool designed to help publishers evaluate the long-term sustainability of their operations: news-sustainability-project.com. The tool offers a clear framework for assessing strengths and identifying areas where additional support may be needed.

FORJ is building on this momentum by exploring partnerships with FT Strategies and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. The goal is to provide Oregon publishers with access to additional tools and resources through FORJ’s planned Resource Center — a hub for innovation, shared learning, and practical support for rural newsrooms.

By connecting Oregon publishers with these national initiatives, FORJ aims to ensure that local news outlets not only survive, but thrive, in today’s rapidly changing media landscape.

New Story

Homelessness

Real Stories • Real Solutions

Bend couple wrestle with homelessness, addiction amid treatment shortage

Christine Greene says she and her partner, Levi, are unhoused and caught in a cycle of despair. Studies show that Oregon is among the nation’s worst where access to treatment is concerned, which exacerbates the challenges that come with homelessness.

Read Now

forjournalism.org