FORJing Ahead

(Photo courtesy of FORJ)

NW Opinions Collaboration

Statewide Independent Publishers Sustainability Report to be presented at FORJ conference.

FORJ recently commissioned a new statewide survey conducted by NW Opinions that provides new insights on both the resilience of Oregon’s independent rural and small-town news ecosystem—and the specific challenges publications face.

Despite operating with lean staffs and limited resources, publishers across the state remain deeply connected to their communities and optimistic about the future — with more than half planning to expand coverage in the next three years.

The findings point to strong demand for support in digital growth, audience development, and revenue operations, while reinforcing the essential role local news organizations continue to play as trusted civic infrastructure in Oregon communities.

Adam Davis of NW Opinions will present the results of his research and case studies at an evening reception from 5-7pm July 29.

Register Today for the FORJ 2026 Rural & Small-Town Journalism Conference!

Join us for our fourth annual conference for journalists, philanthropists, strategists and leading academics on July 29 and 30, 2026!

You’re invited to FORJ’s annual event that brings our community together to sustain journalism in Oregon. Set on the beautiful campus of Central Oregon Community College, this conference and the welcome reception are free to attend, but registration is required and attendance is limited.

FORJ is committed to strengthening the long‑term infrastructure, workforce, and shared systems that independent, rural, small‑town, and emerging local news organizations need to thrive. These two events bring together independent rural and small-town publishers from across Oregon with state and regional philanthropic leaders who care about the future of community-based journalism.

The conference will be a full day of learning on Thursday, July 30, including three tracks (Emerging Model, Digital Strategies, and Innovative Tools for Journalists), keynote addresses, and a lunch roundtable.

The welcome reception will take place from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 29 at Elevation on the COCC campus. The results of FORJ’s collaboration with NW Opinions on the sustainability of independent news publications in Oregon will be shared. This event is designed to spark connection, shared understanding, and practical pathways for supporting sustainable community-based journalism across Oregon.

Lodging is available in on-campus housing. If you are interested, please be sure to complete the form linked from the conference registration.

Deadline Extended!

Apply for the GNI 2026 State News Sustainability Accelerator

Oregon GNI State News Sustainability Accelerator

Calling Oregon news organizations! Are you ready to improve your local news business? This Accelerator offers real-time sleeves-up coaching to grow audiences, revenue and resilience. Apply today!

FORJ, along with the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon, is pleased to announce that a cohort of twelve Oregon publishers will be selected to participate in a 2026 State News Sustainability Accelerator, led by Blue Engine Collaborative.

As one of only five states selected to host this program, local news organizations in Oregon will have the opportunity to work toward a more resilient and enduring business model.

The program focuses on four key drivers of sustainability:

Finding, connecting with, and deepening relationships with audiences

Growing and diversifying sources of revenue

Improving digital products, user experience, and the technology to support them

Getting the right people involved, smoothing out processes, and moving faster

Blue Engine has built these Accelerators on lessons from 150+ past programs, combining strategic guidance, individualized coaching, peer-to-peer learning, and hands-on implementation to turn ideas into real-world results.

If you are an Oregon-based news organization, we encourage you to apply and make way for future sustainability. Learn more.

Applications are open now and will close at 5pm PST on May 29.

Accelerators are scheduled to begin in July 2026 and run to Q1 2027

Open to news organizations in Oregon and the following states: California, Florida, New York, and Virginia.

Washington Local Journalism Summit

Highlights from last week’s summit at the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington

FORJ Board President, Heidi Wright, attended the Washington Local Journalism Summit on Monday, May 18, at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. The gathering provided an energizing window into the level of collaboration, innovation, and commitment surrounding the future of local journalism in Washington state.

Many thanks to Emily Brown at Microsoft, Rob Zeaske and Kim Kleman at Report for America, and Bruce Pinkleton at Washington State University Edward R. Murrow College of Communication for bringing together such a thoughtful and inspiring group of journalism, philanthropy, academic, and civic leaders.

There is important work happening with Oregon’s neighbors to the north—and this summit reinforced how much opportunity exists when communities, institutions, and local news organizations work together with urgency and purpose.

forjournalism.org