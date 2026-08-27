FORJing Ahead Recap

RECAP

FORJ 2026 Rural and Small-Town Journalism Conference

Thank you to everyone who joined us in Bend for this year’s FORJ Rural and Small-Town Journalism Conference. We know how difficult it can be to step away from the daily demands and deadlines of local journalism, and we’re grateful so many of you made the time to do just that—to connect with colleagues, build new relationships, and participate in meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing rural and small-town journalism.

The energy and exchange of ideas throughout the conference reminded us why creating this space matters. We hope you left Bend with new connections, practical ideas and renewed energy for the important work you do in your communities.

Didn’t make it to the conference this year? Catch the highlights

Adam Davis of Northwest Opinions presented at the reception on the challenges, needs and opportunities facing Oregon’s independent publishers. The full report will be released after Labor Day. Session summary.

Adam Davis presenting at the FORJ Conference Welcome Reception. Photo by Joe Kline, FORJ. Video available.

Charlie Brown of the Trust for Civic Life shared a keynote address on rebuilding civic life and the role of trusted local news. Session summary.

Charlie Brown kicking off the FORJ Conference with a keynote address. Photo by Joe Kline, FORJ. Video available.

A noon panel on Policy, Philanthropy and the Path Forward for local news in Oregon featured several national organizations and Oregon state senator Anthony Broadman. Session summary.

Candice Fortman moderating the noon panel at the FORJ Conference with Senator Anthony Broadman, Eric Prock, Caroline Merenda, and Jim Clarke. Photo by Joe Kline, FORJ.

A capstone panel on Journalism Pathways for Rural Communities focused on the work happening around the state to build journalism and workforce pathways for rural communities. Session summary.

Erin Foote Morgan moderating the capstone panel at the FORJ Conference with Jan Pytalski, John Schrag, Torsten Kjellstrand, and Lily Raff McCaulou.

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