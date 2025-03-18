Former Corpsmember of Heart of Oregon Corps Selected by the Corps Network as 2025 Corpsmember of the Year

(Senator Jeff Merkley with Logan Nichol of Heart of Oregon Corps | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Logan Nichol, a recent graduate of Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) was recognized on March 13 by The Corps Network, the National Association of Service and Conservation Corps, as one of six 2025 Corpsmembers of the Year.

The Corps Network presents the Corpsmember of the Year Award on an annual basis to young adults chosen from among the more than 22,000 individuals who serve in member organizations of The Corps Network every year. The Corpsmembers of the Year are young people who, through their term of service in a Corps, have demonstrated personal growth, outstanding leadership skills, and a sincere commitment to helping their community. All winners of the Corpsmember of the Year Award are nominated by their Corps.

“When I started with Heart of Oregon Corps, I didn’t know if I had the mental, physical, or emotional abilities to do the work,” said Logan Nichol, recipient of the 2025 Corpsmember of the Year Award. “Now, after 4,000 hours of service on public lands, I’ve proven to myself that I CAN do the work and be a reliable, hardworking crew member.”

Corps engage young people in important neighborhood improvement, infrastructure development, and conservation projects. Corps help manage our lands and waters, make communities more resilient, implement energy efficient technologies, perform disaster response work, and more. The Corps Network’s Corpsmembers of the Year, like Nichol, set an example for young leaders nationwide, demonstrating the impact that a single individual can have.

During his service in Heart of Oregon programs, Nichol’s work has benefitted communities across Central Oregon by helping safeguard neighborhoods through fire fuel reduction projects, reducing threats to ecosystems by removing invasive plant species, and protecting vulnerable habitat through installation and repair of fencing networks. He earned certifications in chainsaw operation, herbicide application, mental health first aid, and CPR/First Aid.

Nichol’s journey with Heart of Oregon began in 2021, during the pandemic, on a summer Prineville youth conservation crew working on Ochoco National Forest projects. Like many local youth, Logan pursued multiple programs at Heart of Oregon over several years, eager to continue contributing and growing. He completed four terms of AmeriCorps, preparing for natural resources careers through national service. He is continuing his journey today with Heart of Oregon as a staff Crew Leader, now leading and training other youth. He plans to use his four AmeriCorps scholarships to pursue a natural resources degree.

Nichol experienced significant personal and professional growth as he has evolved from a student deeply affected by the pandemic, to program participant, to staff employee. He notes, “We grow the most when we’re challenged, supported, and given the space to step up.” Nichol faced significant barriers along the way, including navigating the workforce as a person with a disability and the January 2023 tragic loss of his brother to gun violence.

In his speech, Logan shared, “That loss changed me to my core. But in the midst of my grief, I kept hearing one thing in my mind: Keep pushing forward. So I did. I kept showing up. I followed through on my tasks. And I worked harder than ever to be a role model for other members on my crew.”

The 2025 Corpsmembers of the Year were honored at The Corps Network’s annual national conference that took place in Arlington, VA, from March 11 – 13, 2025. In addition to attending the conference, Nichol, Laura Handy, HOC’s Executive Director, and Patrick Orr, HOC’s Program Director, met with Senators and Representatives to speak about the impactful work of Heart of Oregon Corps.

“We are so proud of Logan’s accomplishment as Corpsmember of the Year and how far he has come within our organization,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “In DC, Logan brought the crowd to their feet, saying, ‘keep pushing forward. Keep showing up. The work you do matters, and so do you!’ He spoke with such conviction and purpose that Senator Merkley, who was there to congratulate Logan and accept a Congressional Champion Award, even quoted this part of Logan’s speech in his own speech!”

Heart of Oregon Corps is one of more than 150 member organizations of The Corps Network. As defined by The Corps Network, Corps are local, state or national programs that engage young adults (generally ages 16 – 30) and veterans (up to age 35) in service activities addressing conservation and community needs. Through a term of service that could last from a few months to a year, Corps participants — or “Corpsmembers” — complete meaningful projects while gaining job experience and developing in-demand skills.

“I am grateful to the thousands of young people who serve in Corps every year. Choosing to put your energy and talents towards helping others is admirable. The Corpsmembers of the Year, however, stand out for their leadership abilities, hard work, perseverance, and commitment to bettering their communities,” said Mary Ellen Sprenkel, president and CEO of The Corps Network. “I look forward to celebrating our 2025 awardees. The Corpsmembers of the Year represent hope for the future and demonstrate that every individual is capable of making a positive impact in our world. I extend my sincere gratitude to Logan Nichol for serving our country and motivating others to be the best versions of themselves.”

For more information about The Corps Network’s annual conference, which marked the 40th anniversary of The Corps Network, visit corpsnetwork.org/conference.

About Heart Of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, and childcare. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now!

The Corps Network:

Found in 1985, The Corps Network is the national association of Service and Conservation Corps. The Corps Network provides leadership and support to more than 150 Corps across the United States. Through advocacy and providing Corps access to funding opportunities and expert guidance, The Corps Network annually enables approximately 22,000 Corpsmembers to strengthen communities, improve the environment and transform their lives through service.

heartoforegon.org • corpsnetwork.org