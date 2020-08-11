Formula One World Championship: the revolution after the storm

The Formula One World Championship has been revolutionized in recent months. Due to the COVID-19, some races were cancelled. Others were postponed indefinitely.

Regardless of this great chaos, the teams and the FIA have reached a meeting point and managed to create a new calendar. So here’s everything you need to know about what promises to be an exciting new Formula One season!

Formula One World Championship: the interesting “double races”

The new Formula One World Championship calendar is really fascinating. The races will run only in Europe and have been added the so-called “double races”.

In particular, the drivers have already competed twice in Austria, at the Red Bull Ring, and in Great Britain, at the Silverstone Circuit. It is interesting to note that no driver managed to repeat the success on the same circuit. Can this be a novelty to implement in the future of the competition?

Surely, there must be innovations in the Formula One World Championship and things may change in the future. Flavio Briatore, an expert in the field, expressed his opinion on this matter. His video-interview and his thoughts on the future of Formula One can be seen on the Blog L’insider.

Who knows, maybe this revolutionary season can mark a turning point for the world of Formula One and give new emotions to fans.

What are the confirmed races?

In all, the races of the 2020 Formula One World Championship are 13. Five have already been completed while another eight races will run during the next few weeks.

On August 16th the drivers will have to fight at the Montmelò circuit for the Spanish Grand Prix. It continues on August 30th with the Belgian Grand Prix in Stavelot. In the first weeks of September, Italian fans will be happy. In fact, on September 6th the cars will be racing at the Monza Circuit, while on the 13th there will be a great challenge at the Mugello Circuit. At the end of September, the racing stables will arrive in Russia and will compete on the 27th in Sochi.

Two races are scheduled in October: the 11th at the historic Nurburgring circuit and the 25th in Portugal, in the wonderful Algarve region. The calendar ends on November 1st with another stop in Italy, in Imola. Probably, they can also run in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The FIA is waiting for the development of the Pandemic, hoping that the latter can end soon.

Despite the revolutionary calendar, Lewis Hamilton remains the favourite to win the 2020 Formula One World Championship. However, watch out for outsiders like Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, and Norris. Regardless, Betting on a winner for this season is not easy. As with football betting, everything is unpredictable and could change at any moment.

This is what makes Formula One so beautiful and intense and you can follow it with bated breath! Don’t miss the next races and experience a fantastic revolutionary season where anything can happen.