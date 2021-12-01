Four kinds of digital tools you should consider for your small business

With technology developing at an ever-increasing rate and the world becoming more and more digitalized, it’s vital that small business owners keep up. No matter what industry you operate in, having a strong online presence and making the most of new software is key to your success these days. That’s not to say that you have to rush out and try every new tool on the market – selectively choosing a few of the most effective ones is generally the best way to begin. With that in mind, here are four you should definitely consider to get you started.

1. A professional website

A high quality, professionally designed website is one of the most important tools in your arsenal as a small business. Without it, you are pretty much invisible in the digital world. This is true even if you don’t intend to sell your products or services online, because these days the internet is how most people research everything from restaurants to hair salons. The key is to include all the most important information about your company, make the site easy to navigate, and introduce your products or services in a friendly and authentic way. Having an interesting and informative blog can also be a big help, as it boosts SEO and drives traffic to your site in an organic way.

2. Digital signage

If your business has a physical premises such as a store or cafe, you probably already have some sort of static signage. However, it’s well worth considering a switch to digital signage to provide a more dynamic experience for your customers. The benefits of digital signs are huge – they’re not only more effective at grabbing people’s attention, they are also much more versatile because you can easily change them. This allows you to be more reactive to news or trends, and also improve customer experience. You could even invest in interactive digital signage that enables customers to easily find the information they want.

3. An email newsletter

Email continues to be one of the most effective forms of marketing out there. Having an email newsletter that you can send out to a mailing list allows you to directly contact potential customers who have shown an interest in what your company has to offer. This makes it a great way to promote special offers or highlight new products. Simply add a sign-up form to your website and consider using an incentive (such as a 10% discount code) to encourage people to join.

4. Social media

Whether you love it or hate it, social media is a very powerful tool for small businesses. It’s a free way to engage directly with potential customers, build brand awareness, and also show a more human and lighthearted side to your company. You don’t necessarily have to be on all the different platforms – find out which are the most popular among your target audience and focus on those. The most important factors are to post regularly, be authentic and kind, and have fun with it. If you’re unsure what to post, check out what your competitors are doing to get some inspiration!